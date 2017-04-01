Get Google Reviews For Business Client Reputation Management Software Launched

EVS Digital LLC, a New York-based online marketing company, launched a new reputation management service. The feedback management tool works by sorting business reviews into positive and negative, and redirecting positive feedback to online review platforms, while encouraging business owners to promptly address negative feedback.

(firmenpresse) - EVS Digital LLC, an online marketing company based in New York, launched a new reputation management and online review selection service.



More information is available at [http://evsreviewsystem.com](http://evsreviewsystem.com/).



Internet marketing has experienced a tremendous growth over the past decade, as more and more people have turned to the internet in search of both online and offline products and services. Recent reports show that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or search engines to find business information.



Online reviews are particularly potent as a client-generation medium, as internet users grow increasingly suspicious of aggressive advertising campaigns. More than 80% of all online users claim to distrust online advertisements, roughly 70% preferring content marketing to traditional ads. Furthermore, an impressive 88% trust online reviews above all other online marketing strategies, a figure second only to friend recommendations.



The new reputation management software launched by EVS Digital LLC allows users to create personalized feedback requests for individual clients, in an effort to simultaneously bring businesses closer to their clients and encourage clients to leave feedback for the services they found particularly useful.



The system works first by organizing a database of customer phone numbers. The selected database is then used for feedback generation purposes, whereby a short, one-question survey is sent to each client.



The ensuing feedback is sorted into two categories, positive and negative. Positive responders are automatically transferred to an online review software (Google, Yelp, Facebook or a similar platform), so they can easily leave positive feedback.



Negative responders are redirected to an internal feedback form, visible only to the client and the business owner. The negative feedback is immediately sent to the owner, so that the problem can be addressed in the shortest time possible.





The reputation management solution provided by EVS Digital LLC is currently available free of charge for limited testing purposes.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.





More information:

http://evsreviewsystem.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

EVS DIGITAL LLC

http://evsreviewsystem.com

PressRelease by

EVS DIGITAL LLC

Requests:

(646) 798-5327

Date: 01/04/2017 - 12:02

Language: English

News-ID 515684

Character count: 2638

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: EVS DIGITAL LLC

Ansprechpartner: Bill Evans

Stadt: New York

Telefon: (646) 798-5327



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 04/01/2017



Number of hits: 70



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease