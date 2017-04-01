Popular Colored Gel Pens Set By Teddy Shake Receives New Five-Star Review

Teddy Shake announced today that their new colored gel pens set received another five-star review.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their new 105-piece [colored gel pens](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_dp_NCgwybHKRSDW4) set, Teddy Shake has seen a steady increase in sales and customer loyalty. This has translated into positive customer reviews. The popular Teddy Shake colored gel pens set just received a new five-star review this week.



"We are very excited about the sales of our colored gel pens for the past two months," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson, "but what is even more exciting is the response of the customers. We love hearing their stories, seeing their artwork, reading their reviews. Although our colored gel pens are new, they already have a large, enthusiastic following and we are excited to see what lies ahead."



The Teddy Shake colored gel pens are made of a high-quality gel ink that is non-toxic, acid-free and [lead-free](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IFTZOSA/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_dy0gybEMYAY3T), which makes the pens safe for use in archival documents and scrapbooks, as well as safe for use by children. With 105 different colors included in the set, the colored gel pens can be used in adult coloring books, journaling, art projects, as well as school or business writing. Color varieties include neon, milky, metallic, rainbow swirl, and glitter.



Currently priced at $24.99, the Teddy Shake gel pens are available with free shipping for any purchase of $49 or more. Customers can have confidence when trying the Teddy Shake gel pens, as the company offers a satisfaction guarantee on every purchase.



About Teddy Shake: "Desiring to make the world a more colorful and creative place, we at Teddy Shake work every day to ensure you have the best gel pens sets on Earth. With hundreds of colors and various tones, we put our gel pens through massive Research and Development tests to make sure your creative flow never stops and your creations are always perfect."





https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA



Teddy Shake Gel Pens

https://www.amazon.com/Gel-Pen-Set-Easy-Coloring/dp/B01IFTZOSA

Teddy Shake Gel Pens

