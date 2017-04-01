Stacked Discount Will Be Offered For Top Selling Scar Remover Cream By SmoothRx

SmoothRx announced that they will offer a special stacked discount on their #1 rated scar remover cream.

(firmenpresse) - SmoothRx has announced that for a limited time, a stacked discount will be available for their best-selling [scar remover](https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1IHUQ_oapzDgCtdNo2KHf9ZCwAv4gYL0MqAvryo8Hu2o/pub?start=true&loop=false&delayms=3000&slide=id.p) cream. The retail price of the cream is $29.99 for a 4-ounce jar. The discounts will bring the price below $20. The SmoothRx scar remover cream is designed for use by both men and women who are struggling with acne scars, burn scars, surgery scars or stretch marks.



"We want our cream to be affordable enough that it everyone can purchase it," said SmoothRx spokesperson Ashley Royal. "We understand that by helping people get rid of these scars and stretch marks, we are helping their confidence, their self-esteem. Some of our customers have shared stories of how our cream has changed their lives. This is why we do what we do."



Made of premium, [all-natural ingredients](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00RSN5N8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_NOw.xb1PBVXBK), SmoothRx has a natural smell that is gentle while healing. Some of the ingredients include rose hip seed oil, mango butter, cocoa butter, shea butter, orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, jojoba oil and more. The scar remover cream reduces fine lines, scars and stretch marks while the hydrating the skin and improving elasticity. This improved hydration and elasticity improves skin tone and helps prevent future development of scars.



Sold exclusively on Amazon.com, customers have left many positive reviews, with over 160 reviews written so far. One customer wrote a five-star review and said, "I used this throughout my pregnancy without any stretch marks. Towards the end, I got lazy about it, and that's when I got the stretch marks. I've been using it post-partum on them, though, and they are definitely going away. I love how this smells, and it absorbs quickly. I also started using this on a scar on my foot, and it seems to be helping fade it away."





Free shipping is offered on all purchases of $49 or more.



About SmoothRx: "SmoothRx makes premium scar creams for stretch mark removal, acne scar removal, fine line removal, spider vein removal, and general scar removal. Made in the United States, we only use premium natural ingredients such as orange oil, grapefruit seed extract, shea butter, cocoa butter, and more. We sell primarily on amazon.com and hope to improve the lives of those who are troubled with scars and other cosmetic hindrances."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

SmoothRx

https://www.amazon.com/Best-Scar-Cream-Stretch-Removal/dp/B00RSN5N8G

PressRelease by

SmoothRx

Requests:

(469) 233-5857

Date: 01/04/2017 - 12:07

Language: English

News-ID 515686

Character count: 2647

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: SmoothRx

Ansprechpartner: Ashley Royal

Stadt: Miami, FL

Telefon: (469) 233-5857



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 04/01/2017



Number of hits: 67



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease