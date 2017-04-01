#1 Rated Flamingo Inner Tube By Teddy Shake Is Great Gift To Break Winter Blues

The Teddy Shake flamingo inner tube is the best selling flamingo float on Amazon, and perfect gift to break the winter blues.

(firmenpresse) - The holidays are over. It is January when days are short, sunshine sparse, many parts of the country it is too cold to go outside. Many people find this time of year is when enthusiasm slips and people feel blue. There is a great way to cheer them up, with a [flamingo inner tube](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC).



"Think about it - a pink flamingo just screams summer. The pink flamingo is a symbol of leisurely days by the pool, warm nights, relaxation and fun times," said Teddy Shake spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "If you give someone a gift of one of our flamingo inner tubes, it is sure to bring a smile to their face. Granted, they may not be able to use it in the pool today, but customers have written us about using their flamingo inner tube for sledding or using their flamingo inner tube as a lounge in their family room. A pink flamingo just means fun."



The Teddy Shake [pink flamingo inner tube](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_su_dp) measures an impressive 80-inches in length. It is made of a bright pink vinyl, that is durable and able to withstand rigorous use.



Over 200 customers have written reviews on Amazon.com for the Teddy Shake flamingo pool float. An impressive 100% of them said they liked their pool float. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "This Flamingo float is absolutely amazing. I was so impressed with the thickness and durability of the float. I am a big girl and could fit my whole body on the float to lounge in the sun. Everybody that comes over wants one. It is so fun to play with and comfortable to lay on. You will not be disappointed!!! I want another!!"



The Teddy Shake pink flamingo inner tube is available for purchase for $39.99, with free shipping offered on any order of $49 or more.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





PressRelease by

Kontakt-Informationen:

Versandart:

