Popular 125-piece Food Toys Offers Satisfaction Guarantee On Every Purchase

Mommy Please announced a reminder to all customers today that their 125-piece food toy set comes with a complete satisfaction guarantee for every purchase.

(firmenpresse) - The 125-piece [food toys](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_N6vwyb3K8WBCV) by Mommy Please is excited to be the highest rated play food set on Amazon.com. This holiday season the food toy set reached new sales records which followed with a jump in reviews from satisfied customers.



"We understand that selling a product online has unique challenges," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "Customers do not have a chance to see the size, color, quality of the product. They cannot pick it up and feel it, look at it. Items purchased online are bought because people trust they will be as described. We want to make sure everyone knows that we are confident that we have a good product. When customers receive our food toy set, they receive a quality toy that is safe for their children. The pieces are BPA-free and made from the highest quality materials. We know customers will see this, and stand behind our product."



Over 265 customers have written reviews for the Mommy Please food toy set. 97% of the reviewers said they like there play food set. A recent five-star reviewer wrote "This was great there was so many food pieces I actually split it up for 2 separate gifts and it wasn't that cardboard crud! It was plastic all that could easily be placed in a laundry mesh sacrifice and sanitized as needed when little lovies get sick and you want to cut down on germs. I was very pleased as we're said receiving children!!! Thank you i would recommend to anyone. FYI you may need to use parental judgment on Choking Hazzard due to some pieces are smaller than I would trust under age 3. There also was a great mix of healthy food and "fun" food good to use a teaching model for how we should eat and what foods to limit. Have fun!"



The play food set features 125 individual pieces that are designed by USA artist. Some of the play food pieces are labeled with fun, [educational facts](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_N6vwyb3K8WBCV) and nutritional information that help educate children on why healthy foods are better for them. The toy food pieces include apples, asparagus, grapes, pizza, hamburger, cauliflower, potatoes, bread, peppers, potatoes, ice cream, green beans, juice, tomatoes and more.





The Mommy Please healthy play food set is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.com. It is currently on sale for $23.97 for a limited time.



About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please has worked tirelessly to bring children a play set that will never cease to keep their imaginations going. We strive to ensure that happiness, education, and creativity are all incorporated into play time every single day. As a company that focuses on family values, Mommy Please intends to influence the lives of families around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

Date: 01/04/2017

