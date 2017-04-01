Valmet's seasonal donation to Save the Children

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Valmet Oyj's press release on January 4, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET



In the spirit of the holiday season, Valmet continues the tradition to support

selected global humanitarian and conservation organizations.



Every year Valmet's personnel votes for the donation target. Based on the voting

result in December 2016, this season's donation was directed to Save the

Children. With a EUR 18,000 donation Valmet supports Save the Children's

campaigns around the world in 2017.



"Donations made by companies make it possible for us to support a growing number

of children in Finland and around the world. Valmet's donation makes it possible

to offer for example school supplies for 1,200 children in Nepal, food for a

month for 1,000 malnourished children in catastrophe areas, as well as 200 days

for a child in a support family in Finland. All these forms of support are

important for the one receiving it, as it might change the course of a child's

life in a crucial way," says Anne Haaranen, Director for International Programs

at Finnish Save the Children.



"Valmet is a global company with employees and customers around the world. As

part of our sustainability agenda we support both the local communities where we

operate and the global humanitarian and nature conservation organizations. It is

a pleasure to see how actively our employees take part in deciding our annual

donation targets," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing

and Communications at Valmet.



Save the Children is a politically and religiously independent non-governmental

organization, which fights for children's rights in order to immediately and

permanently improve children's lives all over the world. Save the Children

operates in over 100 countries to improve children's lives.





VALMET

Corporate Communications







For further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Valmet, tel.

+358 50 453 4262

Laura Puustjärvi, Head of Sustainability, Valmet, tel. +358 50 337 4473





Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Valmet via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.valmet.com



PressRelease by

Valmet

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 515691

Character count: 3689

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Valmet

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease