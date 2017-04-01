Valmet's seasonal donation to Save the Children

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
In the spirit of the holiday season, Valmet continues the tradition to support
selected global humanitarian and conservation organizations.
Every year Valmet's personnel votes for the donation target. Based on the voting
result in December 2016, this season's donation was directed to Save the
Children. With a EUR 18,000 donation Valmet supports Save the Children's
campaigns around the world in 2017.
"Donations made by companies make it possible for us to support a growing number
of children in Finland and around the world. Valmet's donation makes it possible
to offer for example school supplies for 1,200 children in Nepal, food for a
month for 1,000 malnourished children in catastrophe areas, as well as 200 days
for a child in a support family in Finland. All these forms of support are
important for the one receiving it, as it might change the course of a child's
life in a crucial way," says Anne Haaranen, Director for International Programs
at Finnish Save the Children.
"Valmet is a global company with employees and customers around the world. As
part of our sustainability agenda we support both the local communities where we
operate and the global humanitarian and nature conservation organizations. It is
a pleasure to see how actively our employees take part in deciding our annual
donation targets," says Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing
and Communications at Valmet.
Save the Children is a politically and religiously independent non-governmental
organization, which fights for children's rights in order to immediately and
permanently improve children's lives all over the world. Save the Children
operates in over 100 countries to improve children's lives.
Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,
automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to
become the global champion in serving our customers.
Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper
production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced
services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our
customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and
energy.
Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000
professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to
moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is
in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
