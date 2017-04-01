Stolt-Nielsen Limited : Financial Calendar for 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
LONDON, January 4, 2017 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today
the planned dates for the presentation of the Company's quarterly results for
the fiscal year 2017. Please note that we have also amended the planned release
date for the 4(th) quarter of 2016.
January 30, 2017 4(th) quarter 2016 results, presentation in Oslo on
January 31, 2017
April 6, 2017 1(st) quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo
April 20, 2017 Annual General Meeting
July 6, 2017 2(nd) quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo
October 5, 2017 3(rd) quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo
January 25, 2018 4(th) quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo
Contacts:
Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8972
j.engelhardtsen(at)stolt.com
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
V.P. Corporate Finance
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge(at)stolt.com
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of
integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils,
acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions,
Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm
produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-
Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution.
Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
