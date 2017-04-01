Stolt-Nielsen Limited : Financial Calendar for 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





LONDON, January 4, 2017 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today

the planned dates for the presentation of the Company's quarterly results for

the fiscal year 2017. Please note that we have also amended the planned release

date for the 4(th) quarter of 2016.



January 30, 2017 4(th) quarter 2016 results, presentation in Oslo on

January 31, 2017

April 6, 2017 1(st) quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo

April 20, 2017 Annual General Meeting

July 6, 2017 2(nd) quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo

October 5, 2017 3(rd) quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo

January 25, 2018 4(th) quarter 2017 results, presentation in Oslo



Contacts:



Jan Chr. Engelhardtsen

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8972

j.engelhardtsen(at)stolt.com



Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

V.P. Corporate Finance

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge(at)stolt.com



About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL or the "Company") is a leading global provider of

integrated transportation solutions for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils,

acids, and other specialty liquids through its three largest business divisions,

Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers. Stolt Sea Farm

produces and markets high quality turbot, sole, sturgeon, and caviar. Stolt-

Nielsen Gas develops opportunities in LPG and LNG shipping and distribution.

Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.





Source: Stolt-Nielsen Limited via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.stolt-nielsen.com



PressRelease by

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 10:36

Language: English

News-ID 515693

Character count: 2268

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stadt: London





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease