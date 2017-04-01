       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Global LED Packaging Market Industry Trends and Updates (2014 - 2020)

LED packaging refers to usage of Light Emitting Diodes in the products under consideration. The industry has seen a phenomenal growth from 2006 till 2014. Currently, the growth rate is marginal and is anticipated to decrease in the coming years.

(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 04, 2017: A recent forecast report focusing on the LED Packaging Market has been added to the wide portfolio of Market Research Hub (MRH). It is entitled as, Global LED Packaging Market - By Regions and Vendors - Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Industry Trends and Updates, Supplier Market Shares (2014 - 2020) which has been equipped by in-depth market examination with inputs from the industry experts. It covers the current market scenario and also its future growth prospects primarily.

The global revenue of LED packaging marketwas $14.6 billionin 2014 and is estimated to reach $ 17.64billion by 2020,at a CAGR of 3%. 

Supply  Demand Scenario:

The global revenue of LED packaging marketwas $14.6 billionin 2014 and is estimated to reach $ 17.64billion by 2020,at a CAGR of 3%.

Growth by End-Use Industries:

In terms of applications, LED lighting leads the LED packaging market. Also, in the global lighting market, the usage of LED is estimated to grow at a rate of 14% compounded annually for the period 2016-2020. But, on the other hand, the innovations in the industry are saturated and at the same time the market has over capacity.

Industry Trends and Updates:

For the TV display application, the industry is moving from usage of LED to OLED (Organic Light emitting diode), which is the latest innovation. This is expected to penetrate more into the market. Added to this, the production costs of OLED displays will be decreased by 3 folds since fixed costs (equipment) is less and variable costs is also relatively less as more units can be produced within a given time.

To leverage on costs, the companies are focusing on operating through economies of scale. As such the industry is witnessing consolidation of players / manufacturers of LED packaging. But, on the other hand, some of the SME which are not able to merge are exiting from the market.



Executive Summary 

MARKET OVERVIEW 

Overview 
Industry Value Chain Analysis 
Industry Attractiveness - Porter's 5 Force Analysis 
Bargaining Power of Suppliers 
Bargaining Power of Consumers 
Threat from new entrants 
Threat from subsititute products 
Competitive rivalry within the industry 
Industry Policies  
MARKET DYNAMICS 

Introduction 
Drivers  
Increase in end use imdustry 
Restraints 
Saturation  
Opportunities 
Innovations



