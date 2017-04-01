Valegym Offers 360-Degree Personal Fitness Solutions through Online Personal Training Courses

Valegym, a Sydney based fitness forum, now offers pithy personal fitness tips and much more to the fitness freaks in Australia and beyond.

(firmenpresse) - Valegym, a fitness forum led by Laura Harrison, a health a fitness expert, now offers pithy tips on personal fitness and wellness to all and sundry. The forum now gets regularly updated with latest health and fitness news so that their readers and followers can stay updated on whats happening in the world of health and fitness and get to know about innovative ways to stay healthy. Laura Harrison has now successfully built a team of dedicated health and fitness bloggers who churn out health and wellness tips based on experience and real-life experiments.



In addition to offering health and fitness tips on a regular basis, Valegym now also offers a fitness training program Sydney which is designed for the people who want to get fitness tips and know-how remotely. Readers can now know more about the right kind of workout techniques, the best cardio and crossfit equipment, the right dietary habits and much more. Laura, who is associated with several medical centers, is the one who decides the course framework and course components based on both universal and individual needs. The personal fitness training program Sydney which Valegym now delivers online is now gaining popularity in Sydney and beyond.



Valegym now offers recommendations on cardio and workout equipment as well. Laura Harrison, the founder of the online fitness forum, said that everybodys dietary and workout requirements are unique. The forum precisely focuses on individual needs and their online personal training courses are designed keeping in mind the varying and unique needs of individual. She added that theres no one-size-fits-all health and wellness strategy. Therefore, the forum wants to recommend very specific fitness and wellness tips to people.



While speaking about the health and fitness training Sydney programs that they are offering, Laura said that their aim is to become the personal fitness assistant for all their readers. Our readers are mostly time poor and they dont always get the time to hit the gym. We provide simple yet effective fitness tips that they can work into their lifestyle. We aim to create the largest online knowledge base for fitness freaks out there, said Laura.





About the Company



Valegym is a Sydney, Australia based fitness forum.



