In-Depth industry Analysis of global dental CBCT forecasted to surge rapidly with growth rate of 3% by 2020

Report provides a strategic analysis of the Dental CBCT market and the growth estimates for the forecasted period. The market research analyst projects the global Dental CBCT market to grow at a considerable CAGR, in terms of revenue, over the forecast period.

Albany, New York, January 04, 2017: Market Research Hub (MRH) has published a new research report to its repository. The new report of MRH is entitled as Global In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report of Dental CBCT Industry  2016. This research report studies Dental CBCT (Cone beam computed tomography) in the global market, especially in the key regions such as North America, China, Japan, Europe, Southeast Asia and India. Factors such as revenue, consumption, production, import and export are analyzed in-depth for the forecast period 2016-2020.



In the first section of this report, a complete overview of Cone Beam Computed Tomography is offered. The CBCT (also referred as C-arm CT) is a medical imaging technique used for complex dental treatment. CBCT helps dentists estimate endodontic and periodontics fitness for evaluation and surgery. CBCT is a comparatively new technology, mostly used for numerous dental specialty applications. It has simple functionality and guarantees low exposure to radiation, which makes this (CBCT) an important technology to replace old-style CT scanners. A mounting digit of dentists and specialty hospitals are implementing CBCT imaging techniques to enlarge professional competency. Combined with the enlarged acceptance of the method by the public, this whole procedure is becoming standard for both endodontic and orthodontic cases. Assurance in the technology, existence of superiority dentists, and well equipped dental health center are driving more dental patients to opt for essential cosmetic and corrective procedures. The mixture of these three important factors is driving the market to enhanced development.



The CAGR of Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography industry is 2.3 percent for the forecast period of 2016 to 2020. Dental CBCT industry for the Europe, United States, China and Japan accounts for 68 percent of the worldwide consumer market share. Meanwhile, the market of Dental CBCT industry tends to be drenched in economically established provinces and the consumer market in the regions of developing economies such as India, China, Brazil and etc. The market is on a rise in these areas and the requirement for Dental CBCT industry will enlarge continuously. Among them, the average production growth rate of Dental CBCT industry in the Peoples Republic of China is 5.8 percent. Also, market research analysts consider that it will rise quickly with an average growth rate of 3 percent in the next five years.





The report offers major figures on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of direction and guidance for corporations and individuals interested in the market. As per the application type, the report classifies the global dental CBCT market into the following segments:



CBCT in dental implants

Dental CBCT in dental surgeries

Dental CBCT in orthodontic

Dental CBCT in endodontics and periodontics



In another section of this report, it includes detailed analysis of manufacturers operating in dental CBCT industry along with company profile, product information, production, capacity, price, cost, gross and revenue during the period of 2011-2016.





