Stellar Biotechnologies to Present at Biotech Showcase Conference

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT), a leading manufacturer of a key protein utilized in multiple immunotherapy development pipelines targeting cancers, Alzheimer's and lupus, among other diseases, today announced that Stellar President and CEO Frank Oakes will present at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase conference to be held January 9 - 11, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

Monday, January 9, 2017

10:00 am Pacific Time

Hilton San Francisco Union Square

The company will provide a review of its Stellar KLH business and recent corporate activities. Stellar's senior management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings. Members of the investment community who are interested in meeting with Stellar Biotechnologies should visit the to arrange an appointment, or email Stellar at .

Follow Stellar: | | |

Based north of Los Angeles at the Port of Hueneme, (NASDAQ: SBOT) is the leader in sustainable manufacture of , an important immune-stimulating protein used in wide-ranging therapeutic and diagnostic markets. KLH is both an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) in many new immunotherapies (targeting cancer, immune disorders, Alzheimer's and inflammatory diseases) as well as a finished product for measuring immune status. Stellar is unique in its proprietary methods, facilities, and KLH technology. The company is committed to meeting the growing demand for commercial-scale supplies of GMP grade KLH, ensuring environmentally sound KLH production, and developing KLH-based active immunotherapies.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Readers should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as all such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but may not be limited to: general economic and business conditions; technology changes; competition; changes in strategy or development plans; availability of funds and resources; anticipated requirements for operating capital; governmental regulations and the ability or failure to comply with governmental regulations; the timing of Stellar's or its partners' anticipated results, including in connection with clinical trials; the ability to meet the goals of Stellar's joint ventures and strategic partnerships; and other factors referenced in Stellar's filings with securities regulators. For a discussion of further risks and uncertainties related to the Stellar's business, please refer to the Stellar's public company reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the British Columbia Securities Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, Stellar assumes no obligation to update such statements. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer for sale of any securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 12:30

Language: English

News-ID 515720

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc.

Stadt: LOS ANGELES, CA





Number of hits: 58



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease