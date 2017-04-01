       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of holdings in the company

(firmenpresse) - ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") has received notification today that the company's largest shareholder Allan Gray has increased its shareholding to 8,431,000 common shares representing 15.97% of the common shares in issue. Caledonia welcomes Allan Gray's continued investment in the company.

Contacts:
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
+44 1534 702 998


Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Maurice Mason
+44 759 078 1139


WH Ireland
Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting
+44 20 7220 1751

Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
+44 20 7138 3204



http://www.caledoniamining.com



Date: 01/04/2017 - 12:34
