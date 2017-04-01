Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of holdings in the company

(firmenpresse) - ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) ("Caledonia" or the "Company") has received notification today that the company's largest shareholder Allan Gray has increased its shareholding to 8,431,000 common shares representing 15.97% of the common shares in issue. Caledonia welcomes Allan Gray's continued investment in the company.

Contacts:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

+44 1534 702 998





Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Maurice Mason

+44 759 078 1139





WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting

+44 20 7220 1751



Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

+44 20 7138 3204





http://www.caledoniamining.com



Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Firma: Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Stadt: ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS





