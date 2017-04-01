Award Winning Restaurant Technology Solutions Provider, ChefMod, Adds Exciting Update

Everyone in the restaurant business knows that running a food outlet can be a complicated business, especially when it comes to placing orders with suppliers.

(firmenpresse) - Everyone in the restaurant business knows that running a food outlet can be a complicated business, especially when it comes to placing orders with suppliers. But for the nations beleaguered restaurant owners, award winning Restaurant Technology Expert, ChefMod , has developed a solution.



ChefMod wants to make ordering from suppliers as easy as possible. The companys current offering, the Order 1-2-3 system, is designed to help restaurant managers take control of their supply chain. Its been built up and designed, using over a quarter century of experience, to help make the process of ordering foodstuffs easier. ChefMod knows that owners of small restaurants have enough to do already - including things like reviewing spend, payroll, and analytics - without needing to worry about ordering food and resolving payments with suppliers. As a result, the company has developed software systems designed to automate as much of this process as possible, as well as providing support staff to help both small and large restaurants.



Financials



Now ChefMod wants to take its level of support a stage further. The restaurant technology expert realized that when its restaurant customers pick up the phone to call their suppliers, they miss a huge opportunity to record the initial activity.



In response to this, it released phase one of its Financials system, as part of a recent update, which allows members to automate their workflow by assigning accounting codes to every item purchased leaving them with specific daily and week-to-date costs for food, beverage, and other.



Customers using ChefMods invoice reconciliation software begin an accounting process that automatically identifies and categorizes each item ordered through the company purchase order process. Thanks to this update, restaurants are already in a position to review their order by the time the merchandise arrives.



And there are additional benefits to be had. The company says that its software allows users to analyze their food costs, broken down by category. Users can also automatically pre-reconcile invoices with their accounts, all thanks to the fact that the software integrates with suppliers electronic invoices. This means that restaurant owners dont have to spend as much time worrying about whether they have correctly categorized their purchases on their account ledgers.





We will even upload the data to your favorite financial package, the company says, which makes your accountant very happy. Members can export their invoices in a number of formats, including MAS500, QuickBooks, and CSV.



ChefMod is confident that the new update to its restaurant software will make lives easier for struggling restaurant managers and owners by automating large parts of their workflow.



About ChefMod



ChefMod was founded in 2005 in response to the growing demand from restaurants for applications that could help make the foodstuff ordering process easier. Since then, the company has continued to offer regular updates to its core products and has expanded its product line across the cloud and into the mobile space. According to the firm, it continues to grow its membership by providing unparalleled support to its customers.



Contact:

John Oldweiler

Address: 85 5th Avenue, New York, NY, 10003

Telephone: (917) 468-9938

Email: john(at)chefmod.com

Website: https://www.chefmod.com/





More information:

http://https://www.chefmod.com/



PressRelease by

ChefMod

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 13:57

Language: English

News-ID 515723

Character count: 3734

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ChefMod



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease