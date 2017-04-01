Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Featured in Prestigious London, U.K. Based Cosmetics Business Publication

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) ("Tauriga" or the "Company"), a company engaged in building businesses in the life sciences space, today announced that it has been featured in the prestigious London, United Kingdom based Cosmetics Business Publication ( ) ("Cosmetics Business"). Cosmetics Business is the world's leading online platform for the professional beauty, personal care and toiletries industry with daily breaking news for products provided by global information and publishing company, HPCi Media Group ("HPCi Media Group").

Tauriga was contacted by the Cosmetics Business' Editor in response to the Company's recently announced license agreement with Ice + Jam LLC () to market an all natural lip balm product comprised of Cupuacu Butter ("Cupuacu"). Due to the global reach of Cosmetics Business as well as its high level of online daily traffic (daily visitors), Tauriga is pleased to gain this significant international exposure with respect to its jointly marketed Cupuacu lip balm product, branded under the name: HERMAN.

Please see below the link to the online article featuring Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

Written by: Lucy Tandon Copp, Editor of Cosmetics Business

Link:

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK: TAUG) is a current reporting life sciences company engaged in the development, marketing, distribution and potential licensing of a broad array of products and technologies that may help individuals who are affected by muscle tension. The Company is also continually evaluating products and technologies in the Natural Wellness space, separate from its core focus on muscle tension. The Company has already identified potential products and technologies of interest and is actively working towards the goal of creating an innovative product line to launch the business activities of ColluMauxil Therapeutics LLC, the Company's previously announced new planned wholly-owned subsidiary. The Company believes that one of its most important strengths is its access to and relationships with potentially substantial distribution systems and networks. The Company intends to capitalize on distribution opportunities and will continually update shareholders on such developments. The Company is also prosecuting (as Plaintiff) its ongoing malpractice lawsuit against its predecessor audit firm, for which it's seeking monetary damages in excess of $4,000,000 USD.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted. Any securities offered or issued in connection with the above-referenced merger and/or investment have not been registered, and will be offered pursuant to an exemption from registration.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation: expectations, expects, anticipates, believes, hopes, beliefs, plans and objectives regarding matters included in this press release, including but not limited to the marketing and production of its RolLeaf product(s) and the laws relating to CBD oil. Such forward-looking statements are based on present circumstances and on Tauriga's predictions with respect to events that have not occurred, that may not occur, or that may occur with different consequences and timing than those now assumed or anticipated. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general economic and business conditions, the ability to successfully develop and market products, consumer and business consumption habits, the ability to fund operations and other factors over which Tauriga has little or no control. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Tauriga assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in documents filed from time to time by Tauriga with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state. The securities have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, or an applicable exemption from registration, under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Contact:



Tauriga Sciences, Inc.

Mr. Seth Shaw

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1-917-796-9926

Email:

