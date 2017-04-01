âLove the Life you Liveâ Bracelet Embraces Positive Mantra for the New Year

âLove the Life You Liveâ engraved bracelet by Baubelle helps women to stick to popular New Yearâs resolution to âenjoy life to the fullest.â The bracelet serves as an everyday reminder that encourages positive thinking that can lead to real changes in life outlook.

(firmenpresse) - Cheyenne, WY ÂÂ (Jan. 04, 2017) ÂÂ Baubelle, an online jewelry line dedicated to empowering women, is encouraging women to embrace the mantra ÂÂLove the Life You LiveÂÂ for this year. One of the top 10 New YearÂÂs Resolutions is to ÂÂenjoy life to the fullest,ÂÂ according to [Statistics Brain Research Institute](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/). Baubelle has created a hypoallergenic bracelet with a genuine gold plated charm engraved with the phrase, ÂÂLove the Life You Live,ÂÂ as a constant reminder to embrace that New YearÂÂs resolution throughout the year.



ÂÂAs part of the positive thinking movement, we at Baubelle were aware that ÂÂenjoying life to the fullestÂÂ was a common New YearÂÂs resolutions,ÂÂ said Baubelle Founder CEO Sarah Evren. ÂÂTo us, the best way to stick with a New YearÂÂs resolution is to have a constant reminder and everyday support. We hope that Baubelle bracelets can be that to many women. ÂÂ



Up to [45% of Americans](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/) set a New YearÂÂs resolution each year. ÂÂ[Enjoy life to the fullest](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/)ÂÂ is among the top 10 most popular resolutions set in recent years. A [scientifically backed](http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/positive-thinking/art-20043950) method to enjoying more out of life is to reinforce positive thoughts. The brain actually makes real, physical changes when people focus on the positive over the negative.



Adding positive mantras, like ÂÂÂÂ[Love the Life You Live](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Bracelet-Inspirational-Stackable-Bangle/dp/B01M9C111F/ref=sr_1_3?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-3),ÂÂ can help create those new, positive pathways in the brain that lead to real changes in life outlook. Baubelle has an 18k gold plated ÂÂ available in white, yellow, or rose gold ÂÂ bracelet with an engraved charm encouraging the wearer to ÂÂ[Love the Life You Live](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Bracelet-Inspirational-Stackable-Bangle/dp/B01M9C111F/ref=sr_1_3?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-3).ÂÂ This constant reminder on the wrist ÂÂso always a positive reminder ÂÂ can help to reinforce those positive thoughts to inspire women to enjoy life to the fullest. The bracelet can be the perfect way to stick to a New YearÂÂs resolution and make 2017 the best year yet.





