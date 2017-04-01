âLove the Life You Liveâ engraved bracelet by Baubelle helps women to stick to popular New Yearâs resolution to âenjoy life to the fullest.â The bracelet serves as an everyday reminder that encourages positive thinking that can lead to real changes in life outlook.
(firmenpresse) - Cheyenne, WY ÂÂ (Jan. 04, 2017) ÂÂ Baubelle, an online jewelry line dedicated to empowering women, is encouraging women to embrace the mantra ÂÂLove the Life You LiveÂÂ for this year. One of the top 10 New YearÂÂs Resolutions is to ÂÂenjoy life to the fullest,ÂÂ according to [Statistics Brain Research Institute](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/). Baubelle has created a hypoallergenic bracelet with a genuine gold plated charm engraved with the phrase, ÂÂLove the Life You Live,ÂÂ as a constant reminder to embrace that New YearÂÂs resolution throughout the year.
ÂÂAs part of the positive thinking movement, we at Baubelle were aware that ÂÂenjoying life to the fullestÂÂ was a common New YearÂÂs resolutions,ÂÂ said Baubelle Founder CEO Sarah Evren. ÂÂTo us, the best way to stick with a New YearÂÂs resolution is to have a constant reminder and everyday support. We hope that Baubelle bracelets can be that to many women. ÂÂ
Up to [45% of Americans](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/) set a New YearÂÂs resolution each year. ÂÂ[Enjoy life to the fullest](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/)ÂÂ is among the top 10 most popular resolutions set in recent years. A [scientifically backed](http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/positive-thinking/art-20043950) method to enjoying more out of life is to reinforce positive thoughts. The brain actually makes real, physical changes when people focus on the positive over the negative.
Adding positive mantras, like ÂÂÂÂ[Love the Life You Live](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Bracelet-Inspirational-Stackable-Bangle/dp/B01M9C111F/ref=sr_1_3?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-3),ÂÂ can help create those new, positive pathways in the brain that lead to real changes in life outlook. Baubelle has an 18k gold plated ÂÂ available in white, yellow, or rose gold ÂÂ bracelet with an engraved charm encouraging the wearer to ÂÂ[Love the Life You Live](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Bracelet-Inspirational-Stackable-Bangle/dp/B01M9C111F/ref=sr_1_3?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-3).ÂÂ This constant reminder on the wrist ÂÂso always a positive reminder ÂÂ can help to reinforce those positive thoughts to inspire women to enjoy life to the fullest. The bracelet can be the perfect way to stick to a New YearÂÂs resolution and make 2017 the best year yet.
