âNew Year, New Meâ mindset for a New Yearâs resolution is encouraged by Baubelle Jewelry. Each bracelet has empowering phrases to serve as everyday reminders to be your best and encourage positive thinking.
(firmenpresse) - Cheyenne, WY ÂÂ (Jan. 04, 2017) ÂÂ Online jewelry retailer Baubelle is encouraging women to embrace the mantra ÂÂNew Year, New MeÂÂ and to make 2017 the best year yet. As the New Year has arrived, women around the world are thinking about how they would like to improve themselves. Positive messages can encourage positive thinking that helps women stick with their New YearÂÂs resolutions and improve themselves overall.
ÂÂThe beginning of a new year is the perfect time to set new goals for ourselves in the form of New YearÂÂs resolutions,ÂÂ said Baubelle Founder CEO Sarah Evren. ÂÂI like to embrace the ideals of a ÂÂnew year, new me,ÂÂ so I reflect that in each bracelet and piece of jewelry in the Baubelle line. ÂÂ
As many as [45% of Americans](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/) will make a new yearÂÂs resolution for this year. Among the top 10 most popular resolutions is to ÂÂ[enjoy life to the fullest](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/).ÂÂ One of the best ÂÂ and [scientifically backed](http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/positive-thinking/art-20043950) ÂÂ methods to enjoying life fully is through the power of positive thoughts. Focusing on positivity over negativity can change the way the brain works and enhance overall outlook on life.
A popular method to increasing positive over negative thoughts is by introducing positive words into surroundings. With Baubelle bracelets, women can have a positive thought constantly on the wrist to serve as everyday reminders. There are three positive-inducing phrases and styles to choose from in the complementary series. Engraved on each bracelet are different encouraging phrases including ÂÂ[She Believed She Could So She Did](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Bracelet-Believed-Inspirational-Perfect/dp/B01M9C3J1I/ref=sr_1_1?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-1),ÂÂ ÂÂ[Be Thankful, Brave, Happy, Kind, True, Strong](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Inspirational-Bracelets-Thankful-Strong/dp/B01MF88B8S/ref=sr_1_2?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-2),ÂÂ and ÂÂ[Love the Life You Live](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Bracelet-Inspirational-Stackable-Bangle/dp/B01M9C111F/ref=sr_1_3?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-3).ÂÂ Each bracelet is hypoallergenic and 18K gold plated ÂÂ including white, yellow, and rose gold. It can be worn alone or stacked with other bracelets. The physical reminder can be the perfect way to embrace a ÂÂnew year, new meÂÂ mindset.
More information:
http://baubelle.com/
Baubelle
http://baubelle.com/
(877) 907-5865
Date: 01/04/2017 - 14:02
Language: English
News-ID 515727
Character count: 2906
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Baubelle
Ansprechpartner: Sarah Evren
Stadt: Cheyenne
Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 04/01/2017
Number of hits: 59
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.203
|Registriert Heute:
|12
|Registriert Gestern:
|14
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|309
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.