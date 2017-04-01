âNew Year New Meâ Mindset is Encouraged by Baubelle Inspirational Jewelry

âNew Year, New Meâ mindset for a New Yearâs resolution is encouraged by Baubelle Jewelry. Each bracelet has empowering phrases to serve as everyday reminders to be your best and encourage positive thinking.

(firmenpresse) - Cheyenne, WY ÂÂ (Jan. 04, 2017) ÂÂ Online jewelry retailer Baubelle is encouraging women to embrace the mantra ÂÂNew Year, New MeÂÂ and to make 2017 the best year yet. As the New Year has arrived, women around the world are thinking about how they would like to improve themselves. Positive messages can encourage positive thinking that helps women stick with their New YearÂÂs resolutions and improve themselves overall.



ÂÂThe beginning of a new year is the perfect time to set new goals for ourselves in the form of New YearÂÂs resolutions,ÂÂ said Baubelle Founder CEO Sarah Evren. ÂÂI like to embrace the ideals of a ÂÂnew year, new me,ÂÂ so I reflect that in each bracelet and piece of jewelry in the Baubelle line. ÂÂ



As many as [45% of Americans](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/) will make a new yearÂÂs resolution for this year. Among the top 10 most popular resolutions is to ÂÂ[enjoy life to the fullest](http://www.statisticbrain.com/new-years-resolution-statistics/).ÂÂ One of the best ÂÂ and [scientifically backed](http://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/stress-management/in-depth/positive-thinking/art-20043950) ÂÂ methods to enjoying life fully is through the power of positive thoughts. Focusing on positivity over negativity can change the way the brain works and enhance overall outlook on life.



A popular method to increasing positive over negative thoughts is by introducing positive words into surroundings. With Baubelle bracelets, women can have a positive thought constantly on the wrist to serve as everyday reminders. There are three positive-inducing phrases and styles to choose from in the complementary series. Engraved on each bracelet are different encouraging phrases including ÂÂ[She Believed She Could So She Did](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Bracelet-Believed-Inspirational-Perfect/dp/B01M9C3J1I/ref=sr_1_1?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-1),ÂÂ ÂÂ[Be Thankful, Brave, Happy, Kind, True, Strong](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Inspirational-Bracelets-Thankful-Strong/dp/B01MF88B8S/ref=sr_1_2?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-2),ÂÂ and ÂÂ[Love the Life You Live](https://www.amazon.com/Expandable-Bracelet-Inspirational-Stackable-Bangle/dp/B01M9C111F/ref=sr_1_3?m=A280H8X6LUHC69&s=merchant-items&ie=UTF8&qid=1483028981&sr=1-3).ÂÂ Each bracelet is hypoallergenic and 18K gold plated ÂÂ including white, yellow, and rose gold. It can be worn alone or stacked with other bracelets. The physical reminder can be the perfect way to embrace a ÂÂnew year, new meÂÂ mindset.





