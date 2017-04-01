       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Networking


Inphi to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference

ID: 515728
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SANTA CLARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that Ford Tamer, president and CEO and John Edmunds, CFO, will be presenting at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9:20 a.m. Eastern time at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

The presentation will be available via webcast at its referenced start time. Please visit the following link to listen to the webcast:

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement. We move big data fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi's expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That's where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi's solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit .

Inphi, the Inphi logo and Think fast are registered trademarks of Inphi Corporation. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

Kim Markle
408-217-7329


Deborah Stapleton
650-815-1239



More information:
http://www.inphi.com



Keywords (optional):

inphi, high, speed-analog, cloud-computing-environments, analog-circuit-design, signal-integrity,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/04/2017 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 515728
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Inphi Corporation
Stadt: SANTA CLARA, CA


Number of hits: 30

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Networking




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.203
Registriert Heute: 12
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 315


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z