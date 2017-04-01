Easton Pharmaceuticals and Partner BMV Medica Announce Receipt of First Purchase Order For Mexico's Launch for Gynofit -- Lactic Acid Gel Treatment From Gedeon Richter

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC PINK: EAPH), along with its partners BMV Medica and its host Ackerman Pharma, announce receipt of initial purchase order for the Gynofit Lactic Acid Gel Treatment from Gedeon Richter for their product launch in Mexico slated for this February.

As per its recently announced distribution agreement with Gedeon Richter, Easton / BMV and their host laboratory, Ackerman Pharma, have received an initial purchase order for their in-licensed Gynofit Lactic Acid Gel Treatment with delivery from Switzerland expected later this month, and subsequent delivery to Gedeon Richter in Mexico for an expected February product launch. This agreement coincides with its recent distribution agreement executed with Windsor Pharmaceuticals for Central America which is pending regulatory approval.

"This PO represents the beginning towards delivering sales in 2017 and beyond as we slowly initiate launching our products throughout the territories we have received approval in," stated Evan Karras, CEO of Easton Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Karras further commented, "We expect sales to slowly grow and becoming very robust over the coming years as this natural treatment for Bacterial Vaginosis will be marketed as a natural alternative to antibiotics to successfully treat vaginal infections and also marketed to maintain optimal vaginal flora."

"Gynofit" is a natural product treatment for women diagnosed with BV (Bacterial Vaginosis), a condition that affects nearly all women at some point in their lives and is one of the most common reasons for gynecological visits by women. In addition, Gynofit will be promoted for help in maintenance of a healthy vaginal flora. As previously announced, the agreement with Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I de C.V. provides for annual minimums in return for granting exclusivity. Gedeon Richter Plc and Gedeon Richter Mexico S.A.P.I. de C.V. has committed to a strong marketing plan for Gynofit and its success, which Easton / BMV and Gedeon Richter believe will steadily drive sales in Mexico over the next three years and beyond.

In keeping with Easton's mission towards sales in Mexico and other parts of Latin America from its line of acquired licensed products, Easton, through the efforts of BMV Medica, have been in discussions with multi-national pharmaceutical giant, Bayer of Germany, and its US offices for Easton's (VS-Sense) product, currently licensed from CommonSense of Israel for the country of Mexico and other territories. Bayer currently markets and sells the product under its own white labeling in Europe and Brazil. No agreement acceptable to both parties has yet been finalized after many months of negotiations. If no satisfactory agreement is reached, Easton and BMV may move forward with alternate plans and initiatives which may involve other partners or the deployment of its own sales network. Easton and BMV have entered into discussions for the acquisition or merger of BMV Medica by Easton, which would include BMV's other line of licensed products. In other news, other late stage negotiations are ongoing in other sectors including medical marijuana which it hopes to shortly disclose.

Easton Pharmaceuticals is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company involved in various pharmaceutical sectors and other growing industries. The Company previously developed and owned an FDA-approved wound-healing drug and currently owns topically delivered drugs to treat cancer and other therapeutic products to treat various conditions that are all in various stages of development and approval. Easton has partnered with BMV Medica SA de C.V. and together, own the exclusive distribution rights in Mexico and Latin America for patented women's diagnostic and preventative care products from CommonSense of Israel, along with two generic cancer drugs, Paclitaxel and Docetaxel from BioLyse Pharma of St. Catherine's Ontario, Canada.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or expressions within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when certain words or phrases such as "hope", "positive", "anticipate," "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," "possible" or "intent to" and similar conditional expressions are expressed, they are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Any investment made into Easton Pharmaceuticals would be classified as speculative and may contain risks. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional or adequate financing, government approvals or changes to proposed laws and other risks and uncertainties further stated in the company's financial reports and filings.

