RMP Energy Announces New Addition to Board of Directors

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- RMP Energy Inc. ("RMP" or the "Company") (TSX: RMP) is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Mr. Josh Young as an independent director of the Company. Mr. Young's appointment expands RMP's Board of Directors to eight directors, seven of which are independent directors. Mr. Young is the portfolio manager for Houston, Texas-based Bison Interests LLC ("Bison"), an investment firm specializing in oil and gas investments managing over $65mm. Bison currently owns more than 11.5 million common shares of RMP, over 7.5% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Prior to co-founding Bison, Mr. Young invested in undervalued public equities in the upstream oil and gas space. He was previously an investment analyst at Karlin Asset Management, a multi-billion dollar single family office. Prior to that, he was a private equity investor and management consultant. Mr. Young is the author of numerous articles on oil and gas investments, is a regular speaker at various energy conferences around the world, and has been cited by publications such as Barron's and Bloomberg. He previously served on the board of Lucas Energy Inc., a small cap publicly-traded oil company. Mr. Young graduated with honors from the University of Chicago in economics.

The Company welcomes Mr. Young to its Board of Directors and looks forward to benefiting from his extensive experience in corporate finance, strong background in corporate governance, and expertise in oil and gas investments.

"It is a privilege to join the board of a fundamentally strong, well-positioned oil and gas company such as RMP. With a strong board, technically savvy management, a strong balance sheet and promising assets, the future is bright for RMP. I look forward to delineation at Gold Creek and development at Waskahigan, for the benefit of all stakeholders." said Young.

RMP Energy Inc. is a Montney-focused crude oil and natural gas producer, based in Calgary, Alberta. RMP's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker "RMP". For additional information on the Company, please visit RMP's website at: .

Contacts:



For more information, please contact:

RMP ENERGY INC.

John Ferguson

President and Chief Executive Officer

(403) 930-6303





Dean Bernhard

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

(403) 930-6304





More information:

http://www.rmpenergyinc.com



