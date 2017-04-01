White Ops President and COO Eddie Schwartz to Discuss Hacker Motivations at CES(R) 2017 CyberSecurity Forum

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- , the leading provider of human verification services for the digital advertising market, announced today that White Ops President and COO will be participating in a panel, "Inside the Mind of the Hacker" at . The presentation is scheduled to take place on January 5, 2017 at the

Each day, we see a plethora of new products hit the market that are connected to the Internet -- mobile devices, over-the-top (OTT) content, augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), wearables, connected cars, and the list goes on -- all of which create new levels of security, privacy and fraud concerns for both individuals and organizations. Throughout this conference, speakers and attendees will discuss and plan for ways in which to create the best products to defend against these security concerns. At this year's CES CyberSecurity Forum, Eddie Schwartz and a team of security expert panelists will tackle how to think like a hacker, and the ways to better plan for and protect against fraud and data breaches.

Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. PST

The Venetian Hotel, Level 4, Lando 4301

Welcome Speaker: Oren Falkowitz, CEO and co-founder, Area 1

Moderator: Bob O'Donnell, president, TECHnalysis Research

Panelists: Lance James, chief scientist, Flashpoint; Karl Weaver, OEM business development manager, Oasis Smart SIM

With more than 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, Eddie has a vast understanding and wealth of knowledge in this space, specifically on how to protect personal and corporate information from loss. White Ops recently unveiled the largest and most profitable ad fraud bot operation, dubbed "" where Russian-based operators were cited to be stealing $3-5 million per day from major U.S. media companies and brand advertisers. Methbot, along with other fraud operations, reinforce the critical need proactive efforts to get in front of these breaches and think like the adversary to better protect sensitive data and valuable information assets.

White Ops is a global leader in advertising fraud protection and human verification. Combining data science with advanced security solutions designed to detect and prevent fraudulent advertising activity, our company's mission is to stop the spread of advertising fraud through our human verification techniques. White Ops works collaboratively with industry groups globally who are dedicated to preventing malicious activity in the advertising space and promoting transparency for the industry as a whole. White Ops is headquartered in New York City with satellite nodes operating in countries around the world. To learn more please visit

