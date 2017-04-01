Huawei and China Mobile Sign a Strategic Cooperation Agreement on Smart Home

(firmenpresse) - GUANGZHOU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Recently, the China Mobile Global Partner Conference 2016 was held in Guangzhou, China. During the event, Huawei and China Mobile Communications Corporation (hereinafter referred to as China Mobile) signed a strategic cooperation agreement on smart home. Both sides will join hands to create a manageable and operable home network and boost the smart home commercialization process.

Based on its insight into the digital era, China Mobile has proposed and implemented the "Big Connection" development strategy in an effort to create a new pattern of the digital industry. Smart home, as an important launch pad for the Big Connection strategy, currently presents a series of problems, such as the lack of interoperability among different standards, lengthy product introduction times, and poor application experiences. In order to fulfill the interconnection, fast integration, and application innovation of products, China Mobile will carry out extensive cooperation with Huawei in areas of IoT standards, open platforms, and ecological architecture construction of OpenLife.

As a strategic cooperation partner for carriers in the smart home industry, Huawei has been playing key roles in many standard organizations for a very long time, including the Open Services Gateway Initiative (OSGi), Wi-Fi, Zigbee, and Home Gateway Initiative (HGI), and has been actively promoting industrial standardization. Huawei OpenLife uses a smart gateway as the home connection center and has made continuous efforts in the development of SoC chips, gateway middleware, and IoT OS Huawei LiteOS, thereby laying a solid foundation for interconnection as well as capability open-up. The OpenLife home network is compatible with multiple IoT access protocols and can fulfill seamless coverage of 300 MHz to 1 GHz networks. In addition, based on the open-up of middleware, third-party products do not require version customization, which lowers skill requirements for partners, and shortens the integration period from two months to two weeks. In short, the OpenLife home network opens up network capabilities to third-party partners, on the basis of interconnection, and converges the power of the whole industry to enrich smart home business.

At the signing ceremony, Jeff Wang, President of Huawei Access Network Product Line, said that Huawei will continue to promote the standardization construction of the smart home industry, fulfill "Big Connection" and application innovation, help carriers construct a win-win ecosystem, and work with carriers to jointly advance the development of the smart home industry.

So far, Huawei has established ties with more than 200 cooperation partners in five major business sectors of OpenLife, namely home network, security protection, automation, energy management, and digitalized life services. It has also signed cooperation memorandums with 20 global carriers and implemented commercialization with three of them. In the future, Huawei will deepen and extend its cooperation with China Mobile in areas of smart home IoT standards, open platforms, and ecosystem construction to further resolve problems in product interconnection, improve user experiences, and expedite the development of China Mobile's smart home services.

