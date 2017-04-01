Attract Even More Customers by Selling Tempting Toppings

As suppliers of wholesale confectionery, we can help you broaden and expand your customer base with our tempting and tantalising range of sauces and toppings.

(firmenpresse) - One of the secrets of any successful business, and especially one that specialises in selling sweets and chocolates to the public, is diversity. Tastes and trends change constantly and rapidly. Whether you are a high-street retailer, a supermarket manager or run a shop selling special gifts, you have to keep up to date and provide your customers with new and exciting possibilities that will keep them coming back.



As one of the UKs leading suppliers of wholesale confectionery to the retail market, hf Chocolates is also committed to maintaining its reputation for quality and innovation. Thats why we scour the world of fine confectionery to find new ideas and creations that you can sell in your shop to add that extra special something to keep your old customers returning and attract new ones as well.



Introducing Joe and Seth



No, Joe and Seth arent our new chocolate scouts. They are a UK company that has been selling award winning popcorn since 2010. One of their specialities is a range of what must be the most delectable caramel sauces that we have ever tasted. In fact, in all my years in the wholesale confectionery business, I dont think I have ever been so enthusiastic about a sweet topping.



Caramel Topping and Sweets  Wheres the Connection



Well, to begin with, they arent called sweet shops for nothing. And these sauces are a sweet delight that many people love to eat straight from the jar. But, they also make a great way to top off a bowl of ice cream, to spread over a thin crepe or a slice of bread, add to a milkshake or yoghurt or use as icing for a special cake.



My point is, that if you broaden the product range you offer your customers, you will encourage them to come and browse and leave with a purchase.



A Couple of Ideas



Obviously, its not enough to stock these sauces, you also need to bring them to your customers attention. So here are some ideas to help get them into your shop.





 Give customers a recipe sheet with every purchase of one of the caramel toppings. A quick look at the Joe and Seth web site will show you a range of great recipes and serving suggestions that you can use.



 Advertise a free tasting promotion  set up a stand with a range of toppings alongside chocolate morsels, fresh fruit, marshmallows etc. and invite your customers to experience first-hand these delicious delights.



 Devise your own unique product combinations  marshmallows and salty caramel, honeycomb and strawberry and Marc de Champagne  and perhaps sell them as a special offer to drum up business.



Here at hf Chocolates, we offer you a range of Joe and Seth products including 4 sumptuous classic caramel toppings - salted caramel sauce, sticky toffee caramel sauce, strawberry and Marc de Champagne caramel and their famous gin and tonic caramel sauce.



I invite you to our site to see for yourselves all of the wonderful products and treats that will boost your business to the next level.





http://www.hfchocolates.co.uk/wholesaleconfectionery



Angelina Moufftard works for hf Chocolates, established wholesale confectionery suppliers with decades of experience supplying sweets and high-end chocolates to retailers across the UK. Working with the most dedicated suppliers from France, Spain, Germany, Holland, Belgium, the USA and the UK, hf Chocolates' great tasting and beautifully packaged products add panache to any sweet display.

