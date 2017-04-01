Osterman Research Finds 69% of Business Organizations Surveyed Have Experienced Problematic Data Loss Resulting from Employee Turnover / Attrition

Top Policies, Procedures and Technologies for Eliminating Data Exfiltration Detailed

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- IT research and consulting firm, , has published a new report entitled, "" (December 2016). The report details that based on its research, Osterman found incontrovertible evidence that employee turnover and attrition can lead to egregious data loss. In fact, it was rated as the number one data protection problem -- with 69% of the business organizations surveyed indicating that they had suffered significant data/knowledge loss resulting from employees who had left.

The report explains that while there are generalized problems associated with the loss of corporate knowledge/expertise when employees leave, many of these problems are related to employees actually taking data with them when they depart, or leaving it in locations that are unknown or inaccessible to corporate data managers.

"Whether its premeditated or simply in error, many employees leave their employers with a wide variety of data types that can include confidential or sensitive financial data, customer information, and/or product, sales and marketing roadmaps, as well as other business critical intellectual property," said Michael Osterman, CEO and Founder, Osterman Research. "This can leave a business organization vulnerable to regulations noncompliance, litigation, a loss in competitive edge and even embarrassing bad press with long-term ramifications -- the kind that can curb an otherwise promising IT career. And of course, it could also simply mean the information you need to get your job done just isn't there."

Osterman continued, "There are however policies, procedures and technology solutions that can be proactively put into place that minimize, even eliminate, the potential for data exfiltration."

The paper goes on to describe in detail the top policies, procedures and technologies that can be employed to protect sensitive and confidential data assets from departing employees.

Please read "Best Practices for Protecting Your Data When Employees Leave Your Company" found here: , to learn more about...:

The top problems related to data protection

Why employees leave with corporate data

Signs of unusual behavior - potential "tells" that an employee is planning to steal corporate data

The consequences of data exfiltration

The top policies, procedures and technologies to protect against data exfiltration

A checklist for managing a successful employee departure process

.(at)mosterman Finds 69% of Business Orgs Have Experienced Data Loss Resulting from Employee Turnover / Attrition

is the market leader in email archive migration software, successfully migrating more than 12 petabytes of data for more than 500 organizations worldwide since 2012. The company's flagship product, Archive2Anywhere, is the only solution in the market purpose-built to deliver consistently fast, trouble-free, predictable archive migrations, with verifiable data fidelity and defensible chain of custody reporting. Archive360's Archive2Azure solution is the industry's first regulatory compliance and grey data storage solution based on the Microsoft Azure platform. Archive360 is a global organization and delivers its solutions through a network of specialist partners. Archive360 is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and the Archive2Azure solution is Microsoft Azure Certified. For further information, please visit: .

Nicole Gorman



The Ventana Group

508-397-0131





Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group

925-785-3014





More information:

http://www.archive360.com



PressRelease by

Archive360

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 515785

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Archive360

Stadt: NEW YORK, NY





Number of hits: 28



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease