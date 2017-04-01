Dividend 15 Split Corp II Completes Overnight Offering of $40,075,000

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 2,290,000 Preferred Shares and 2,290,000 Class A Shares of the Company. Total proceeds of the offering were $40.1 million, bringing the Company's net assets to approximately $266.3 million. The shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of DF.PR.A (Preferred Shares) and DF (Class A Shares).

The Preferred Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% on the issue price and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $7.50 per Class A Share to yield 16.00% on the issue price.

The offering was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., and also included BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., GMP Securities L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James, Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners, Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed portfolio of dividend- yielding common shares which includes each of the 15 Canadian companies listed below:

