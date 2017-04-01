IntelGenx Announces Definitive Agreement with Chemo Group for a Generic CNS Tablet

(firmenpresse) - SAINT-LAURENT, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- IntelGenx Corp., (TSX VENTURE: IGX) (OTCQX: IGXT), today announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Chemo Group ("Chemo") for the co-development and commercialization of a generic tablet in the area of CNS (central nervous system) on a worldwide basis. According to Global Data, worldwide sales in 2015 of the CNS related product exceeded $4 billion. This definitive agreement signed December 30, 2016 follows the binding term sheet announced on December 1, 2016.

Under the agreement, IntelGenx is entitled to an upfront payment, development costs of the product and future milestone payments. Chemo and IntelGenx will also share the profits of commercialization.

"We are very pleased by the relentless execution of strategy in 2016 to successfully conclude seven transactions of our innovative products towards future commercialization," said Dr. Horst Zerbe, President and CEO of IntelGenx. "Four of those innovative products have been concluded with our strategic partner, Chemo, which clearly validates IntelGenx' advanced oral delivery platforms. We look forward to growing our relationship with Chemo in 2017 in further expanding the global reach of our innovative pipeline."

About Chemo Group:

CHEMO operates across the entire pharmaceutical value chain, delivering specialized expertise and experience in scientific research, development, manufacturing, sales and marketing of a wide range of value-adding active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms (FDFs) and branded pharmaceuticals, for human and animal health.

While the main offices are located in Spain, Switzerland and Argentina, CHEMO is acting worldwide, creating a broad and balanced manufacturing and commercial network across Europe, America, Asia and Africa, to address global opportunities and customers` needs in all major pharmaceutical markets.

CHEMO`s activity is organized in three synergistic business areas: Industrial, Branded and Biotech, with over 5,000 professionals in more than 40 countries, 20 state-of-the-art facilities, 9 specialized R&D centers, 12 commercial offices and more than 50 pharmaceutical affiliates, serving 1,150 customers in 96 countries around the world.

About IntelGenx:

IntelGenx is a leading oral drug delivery company primarily focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilm technology platform. Established in 2003, the Montreal-based company is listed on the TSX-V and OTC-QX.

IntelGenx highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, established for the VersaFilm technology platform, supports lab-scale to pilot and commercial-scale production, offering full service capabilities to our clients. More information is available about the company at: .

Forward Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking information about IntelGenx' operating results and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about IntelGenx' plans, objectives, expectations, strategies, intentions or other characterizations of future events or circumstances and are generally identified by the words "may," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," and similar expressions. All forward looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx' actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in IntelGenx' annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at , and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and . IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor the OTCQX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

