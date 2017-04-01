February 14 is Coming  Are You Ready?

Valentines Day is traditionally a time for giving sweet gifts. We have a line of delicious Valentine's Day gifts that wont break the bank or your heart.

(firmenpresse) - Valentines Day is approaching fast and with it a huge demand for special treats that your customers want to give to that special person in their life. Here at hf Chocolates we realise the significance of the occasion and its importance to your business Thats why we make an extra special effort to find the very best sweet and chocolate selections from around the globe. Our mission is to ensure that you can have a range of sweet delights that will attract as wide a variety of customers, tastes and budgets as possible.



Who Was Saint Valentine and Why February?



The origins of this romantic date are shrouded in mystery and there are different stories regarding the original St Valentine. One claims that Valentine was an early Christian who performed marriages for Roman soldiers after the Emperor Claudius II decreed that legionaries must be single. Another legend tells of a Valentine who helped Christians escape from Roman prisons, torture and death. According to the legend, he himself was imprisoned and before being executed, sent a message to the woman he loved signed From your Valentine.



Whoever the character behind Valentine was, it is thought that February was chosen by early church leaders in about 270 AD in an attempt to eradicate a pagan fertility festival, Lapercalla, celebrated at around the same time.



In the Middle Ages, February 14th was thought to signal the start of the avian mating season, which further promoted the idea of the date as a festival of love. Since then, Valentines greetings have become steadily more popular. The first written Valentine (now in the British Library) was sent by Charles the Duke of Orleans in 1415, to his wife following his capture at the Battle of Agincourt and imprisonment in the Tower of London.



An International Festival of Love



Today, Valentines Day is an occasion celebrated around the globe when people send their loved ones special cards and give them Valentines Day gifts of jewellery, flowers and chocolates. For shops and stores around the UK, this is a major business opportunity and a period that has to be maximised in order to generate the greatest possible income. This means that every business selling sweets and chocolates to the public, must ensure that they have a wide variety of chocolates so that every customer will find exactly what they are looking for and at the price they can afford.





And thats where hf Chocolates comes to the rescue. We have a huge range of chocolates and sweets that we have collected especially for Valentines Day. Living up to our reputation for top quality at reasonable prices, we can supply you with a collection of delicious sweets and chocolates that are ideal to sell as Valentines Day gifts.





Angelina Moufftard works for hf Chocolates, established suppliers with decades of experience supplying sweets and high-end chocolates to retailers across the UK. Working with the most dedicated suppliers from France, Spain, Germany, Holland, Belgium, the USA and the UK, hf Chocolates' great tasting and beautifully packaged Valentines Day Gifts add panache to any sweet display.

