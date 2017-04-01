Unique and Whimsical Belgian Chocolates by Baru

Belgian chocolates are renowned for their quality and innovation. Barú is a Belgian chocolatier who produces the most entertaining chocolates we have ever sold.

Here at hf Chocolates, weve been providing wholesale confectionery to UK shops for years. We pride ourselves on only supplying the very best because thats what our clients and their customers deserve.



In our quest for the best, we search the world for chocolate companies with new innovations to bring to your shelves. One such company is Belgian Barú which offers a totally new slant on what we usually see as typical Belgian chocolate.



When is Hippo Not a Hippo? When Its a Chocolate Hippo



Barús unique range of chocolate hippos justifies their reputation for a quirky sense of humour.



They come in an assortment of sizes and fillings and are certain to bring a smile to your face when you see them and a huge grin of satisfaction and delight when you taste the honey and almonds, sea salt caramel, and hazelnut truffle delicacies.



Using only the very best raw materials, and soft, tasty fillings encased in a shell of delicious milk or dark chocolate they come in a variety of attractive packages that will draw your customers to them.



Chocolate Marshmallows & Bars



Unlike regular marshmallows which have a reputation for not being very healthy, Barús marshmallow treats are the exact opposite. Thats one of the reasons why hf Chocolates, as one of the UKs leading suppliers of wholesale confectionery, is so proud that we can supply you with these soft, sweet delights.



Made from natural ingredients such as bourbon vanilla, cashew, and honey these treats are coated with decadent Belgian milk or dark chocolate. They come in a unique and decadent range of flavours including sea salt, coffee, caramel, raspberry, crunchy cashew, chai latte and peppermint fudge.



Barús packaging is attractive and will draw in your customers. They include small packets for the individual, speciality packets for different seasons and occasions, decorative handbag style packets and large dispensers that are ideal for the counter top.





Hot Drinks



Last, but by no means least, is Barús range of decadent whole milk cocoa powders and chai lattes  the perfect way to enjoy a sumptuous, delicious hot, and creamy drink.



As with all Barús products, they are made using only the finest ingredients and come in a variety of flavours with wonderful surprises such as dark chocolate mini figures, chunks of salted caramel, pieces of marshmallow and more. And if you are into alternatives, these delicious powders can also be prepared using soya, coconut or other milk substitutes.



They come in a variety of flavours, each one of which is guaranteed to delight your customers and keep them coming back for more



Flavours include spicy, vanilla, chocolate and white chocolate chai latte, peppermint, salty caramel and plain hot chocolate drinks. They come packaged in airtight 12-serving containers or larger, family-sized 75-cup drums  perfect for special occasions, parties or a tasting session in your shop.



hf Chocolates  Your Wholesale Confectionery Supplier with A Mission



hf Chocolates has a mission  and thats to bring you, and through you to the great British public, the very best sweets, chocolates and confectionery. Call us or go to our web site to see all the wonderful products we have that will help you transform your business.







