Makers of Qube Smart Bulb to Debut New, Affordable Smart LED Light Strips at CES

The Wi-Fi's Inside: Easily Personalize Your Smart Home with Custom Color, Effects -- No Hub Necessary

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Think it will cost thousands of dollars to add the ambience, convenience and energy savings of smart lighting throughout your entire home? Think again. This week at , the makers of the popular (successfully launched last year and ) will introduce their latest offering to help make smart home lighting affordable for everyone: Qube Smart Light Strips.

Typical LED light strips with a similar lumen output can cost up to $14 per meter, and when you add smart functionalities the cost doubles -- to approximately $30 per meter. That's in addition to the $50-$90 you will need to pay to get started. At just $19 per meter -- with no additional costs, as no hub is needed -- Qube Smart Light Strips are a truly affordable way for consumers to reap the full benefits of smart lighting.

The new Qube Smart Light Strips stick right where you place them and plug in to a power socket. They are connected 24/7 with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and there is no need to purchase a separate hub. This means maximum ease-of-use, affordability and functionality -- right in your home. Simply place them wherever you want customized, controllable lighting -- TV console, kitchen cabinets, display cabinets, bar tables -- the possibilities are endless.

Unlike other Bluetooth-powered lighting, Qube Smart Light Strips are 100 percent connected to the cloud, enabling remote access from anywhere. Out at dinner and realized you forgot to turn on the accent lighting in the entryway? No problem -- simply use whatever mobile device you have with you to turn them on with the touch of a finger.

With Qube Smart Light Strips, it's easy to design like a lighting professional. Simply sync Qube Smart Light Strips up with third-party services -- for example, match your lighting colors to your favorite soccer team for the big match, or even set them to light up when you receive an email.

According to Joo Siong, co-founder and VP of products for Qube, smart lighting can provide far more than just a convenient, cost-effective way to illuminate a home -- it can also have a positive impact on overall wellness. "When it comes to your health, it is well-proven that light sources play a role in sleep cycles, body temperature adjustments and more. For instance, excessive blue light during the evening hours can affect sleep tremendously, as it forces your body into believing that it is actually daytime. By allowing for many color and setting variations, smart lighting can actually lead to a better night's sleep."

Qube not only costs less than other smart light strips, it contains unique technology that allows users to create personalized automations within their smart homes. Based on the user's relative position to the Qube Smart Light Strips, schedules can be programmed with specific instructions. For example, instructing Qube to keep the lights dim at night keeps sleep-interrupting glare to a minimum should the user awake in the middle of the night to get a glass of water. The Qube app will also have the ability to integrate with major third-party services like Amazon Echo and IFTTT, allowing for almost unlimited customizable lighting scenarios.

Qube Smart Light Strips will debut on Indiegogo January 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. PST, with preorder pricing for a 2-meter light strip set at $24 for the first 1,500 early adopters. Qube Smart Light Strips are currently in production, and first units are slated to ship in March 2017. Please for all of the details.

Qube LLC brings the very latest lighting technology to the global market. With innovative products of superior functionality and precision engineering, Qube LLC is building a global brand that resonates with consumers around the globe. The company has been working on Qube for three years with intense rounds of R&D and customer feedback behind them -- and leverages this knowledge and expertise to develop both hardware and software tracking technology for the masses. Qube LLC is a subsidiary of Innova Technology Pte Ltd and is venture-backed by Red Dot Ventures Pte Ltd. To learn more, please visit or follow Qube on and .

Qube

