Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Stock Exchange Release

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

4 January 2017



Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish
Securities Market Act



Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara") has today on 4 January 2017
received the below flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5
of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Solidium Oy regarding the shares of
Talvivaara. Solidium Oy`s holdings in Talvivaara has decreased (below 15% and
below 10%) following the directed share issue in accordance with the draft
restructuring programme of Talvivaara, the final results of which were published
on 4 January 2017.

Attachment:

1.     Name of the target company:

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

2.     Basis for the flagging obligation:

An event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights

3.     Date on which the threshold was crossed:

4 January 2017

4.     Number of the shares and voting rights on the date on which threshold was
crossed:

318,329,000 shares and voting rights

% of the shares and voting rights on the date on which threshold was crossed:

7.60% of shares and voting rights

Position of previous notification:

16.70% of shares and voting rights

The total number of the shares and votes of Talvivaara used in the flagging
notification:

4,189,807,162 shares and voting rights

5.     Name of shareholder and business identification code:

Solidium Oy, Business ID 2245475-9



Enquiries

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800

Pekka Perä, CEO

Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO


Flaggings Solidium Oy 4.1.2017:


http://hugin.info/136227/R/2068862/777010.pdf



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.talvivaara.com



Company information / Profile:

Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtiö Oyj
Stadt: Espoo


