Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Talvivaara Mining Company Plc ("Talvivaara") has today on 4 January 2017

received the below flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9 Section 5

of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Solidium Oy regarding the shares of

Talvivaara. Solidium Oy`s holdings in Talvivaara has decreased (below 15% and

below 10%) following the directed share issue in accordance with the draft

restructuring programme of Talvivaara, the final results of which were published

on 4 January 2017.



Attachment:



1. Name of the target company:



Talvivaara Mining Company Plc



2. Basis for the flagging obligation:



An event changing the breakdown of shares or voting rights



3. Date on which the threshold was crossed:



4 January 2017



4. Number of the shares and voting rights on the date on which threshold was

crossed:



318,329,000 shares and voting rights



% of the shares and voting rights on the date on which threshold was crossed:



7.60% of shares and voting rights



Position of previous notification:



16.70% of shares and voting rights



The total number of the shares and votes of Talvivaara used in the flagging

notification:



4,189,807,162 shares and voting rights



5. Name of shareholder and business identification code:



Solidium Oy, Business ID 2245475-9







Enquiries



Talvivaara Mining Company Plc Tel +358 20 7129 800



Pekka Perä, CEO



Pekka Erkinheimo, Deputy CEO





Flaggings Solidium Oy 4.1.2017:



http://hugin.info/136227/R/2068862/777010.pdf







