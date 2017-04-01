EnWave Receives Third Machine Purchase Order from Natural Nutrition d.b.a. Nanuva Ingredients



Vancouver, B.C., January 4th 2016



EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (EnWave, or the "Company" - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,5428,Company_Updates/?v=296935) today announced that it has received a purchase order and deposit from Natural Nutrition, d.b.a. Nanuva Ingredients (Nanuva), for a small-scale commercial Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) machine. This is the third royalty bearing REV machine purchased by Nanuva and is scheduled for delivery in 2017.



Nanuva currently processes over thirty high quality fruit products using REV technology including maquiberries, blueberries, strawberries, rosehip, pineapple, grapes and cherries. As Nanuva grows their business, they plan to be a leader in the production of high-value, nutrient rich, nutraceutical ingredients.



Nanuva is one of six licensed royalty partners of EnWave currently producing fruit and vegetable products for commercial distribution. Each partner pays EnWave a royalty based on the total amount of REV-dried product sold each quarter.



About Natural Nutrition d.b.a Nanuva Ingredients

Nanuva Ingredients aims to deliver one-hundred-percent natural (with no additives), healthy and safe products for the global ingredients industry, minimizing the loss of fresh fruits natural properties. Nanuva is strategically located near the fruit growing center in the Bíobío Region, in the south of Chile.



Currently, Nanuva is positioned as a leader in Agro-industrial innovation, using low temperature and high efficiency drying processes (REV technology) unique to the Latin American market. With this, Nanuva Ingredients is recognized by its customers as a dried fruit processor with colors, shapes, flavors and nutrients very similar to those of fresh fruit. Nanuvas products are used as healthy ingredients in the snack food, functional food, nutraceutical and cosmetics industry. For more information on Nanuva Ingredients, please visit www.nanuva.cl.





About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) - an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. REV technologys commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food and pharmaceutical sectors. EnWaves strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with industry leaders in multiple verticals for the use of REV technology. The company has signed seventeen royalty-bearing licenses to date, opening up eight distinct market sectors for commercialization of new and innovative products. In addition to these licenses, EnWave has formed a Limited Liability Partnership, NutraDried LLP, to develop, manufacture, market and sell all-natural cheese snack products in the United States under the Moon Cheese® brand.



EnWave has introduced REV as the new dehydration standard in the food and biological material sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently has three commercial REV platforms:



1.-nutraREV® which is used in the food industry to dry food products quickly and at low-cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture and colour;



2.-powderREV® which is used for the bulk dehydration of food cultures, probiotics and fine biochemicals such as enzymes below the freezing point, and



3.-quantaREV® which is used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.



An additional platform, freezeREV®, is being developed as a new method to stabilize and dehydrate biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and antibodies. More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.



