       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Books & Publishing


January Issue of The Canadian Business Journal Now Available

ID: 515806
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- The January issue of The Canadian Business Journal is available at . Click to enter the publication directly. Click "Full Screen" on the navigation pane for optimal viewing.

This month's cover story focuses on The American Revolution 2.0 - and what it means for Canada in terms of importing, exporting and job creation for the economy now that Donald Trump is set to officially become the 45th U.S. President on Jan. 20.

Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director of Economic, Financial and Tax Policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, pens an article on a Trump presidency and Making Bond Yields Great Again.

Mergers and acquisitions expert Mark Borkowski opines that the world is an economic bubble and China has the pin. Financial expert Tina Tehranchian weighs in with an excellent article on how taxation of the corporate class fund has changed.

In our Business in Action Section we held a discussion with Hub Financial President Terri Botosan and EVP and Chief Sales Officer Chris DiSalle about the company's continued successes in the financial services industry, where Hub is an acknowledged leader as a managing general agent. We also have an in depth feature on Graycon, pragmatically embracing the commoditization of I.T. solutions. There is all of that and much more in this edition.

About The Canadian Business Journal

As the cornerstone publication of George Media Inc., The Canadian Business Journal is now in its 10th year and is read by thousands of executives nationwide. CBJ offers readers a first-hand look at major industries such as: agriculture, automotive, communications, construction, education, energy, finance, food & beverage, healthcare, human resources, legal, manufacturing, natural resources, products & services, retail, sports & recreation, technology, transportation and much more through our comprehensive Business in Action profiles.

George Media Inc. is proud to promote Canadian business nationally and to the world. For more information, visit our website at .

Contacts:


The Canadian Business Journal
Angus Gillespie
Editor-in-Chief - George Media Inc.
(416) 642-7687



More information:
http://www.canadianbusinessjournal.ca/



Keywords (optional):

the-canadian-business-journal,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/04/2017 - 15:45
Language: English
News-ID 515806
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: The Canadian Business Journal
Stadt: MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 23

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Books & Publishing




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.208
Registriert Heute: 17
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 203


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z