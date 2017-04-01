Ethertronics Launches Smart Cord-Cutting Active Steering(TM) Smart Antenna System Solution

Ultra-thin Active Antenna Addresses Over-the-Air (OTA) Programming for Smart Cord-Cutting Applications Delivering Increased Reception, Enabling Consumers to Access More Mainstream Television Content

Two-dimensional antenna operates over channels 2 through 51, covering VHF1, VHF2, UHF channels

Active Steering antennas produce dynamic radiation patterns that make installing and positioning the OTA antenna much simpler and less susceptible to interference and channel degradation

See a live demo of the best performing smart antenna for smart cord cutting at CES 2017

- , the leader in ultra-high performance smart antenna system solutions, announced today an Active Steering antenna system solution for smart cord-cutting applications, enabling consumers to gain OTA programming on a wide-range of Wi-Fi enabled devices.

The company will conduct live demonstrations at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2017, of its new 14" x 14" Active Steering Antenna System for OTA television reception.

The new antenna system developed for OTA TV reception provides 50% more range and reliable performance by using dynamic radiation patterns to improve TV signal reception in homes, opening up a larger range of locations for OTA antenna placement. The improved TV signal reception will result in clearer video and audio of the desired broadcast channels resulting in a better viewing experience for the consumer. This technology makes the process of installing and positioning the OTA antenna much simpler and cheaper.

Ethertronics Active Steering technology solves many of the problems associated with using a passive antenna in homes for TV signal reception. The current method of finding an appropriate location within a room in a typical home for a passive antenna to receive the available OTA TV signals is time consuming and difficult for the typical consumer due to the weak signals trying to be received and the large number of reflections in-building. Quite often the location of the passive antenna needs to change as the TV channel to receive changes due to these reflections. With the multiple radiation patterns available from Ethertronics Active Steering antenna along with the strong dual polarization properties a stronger, more reliable signal can be received across a large number of channels for a fixed antenna location.

Active Steering optimizes the antenna characteristics to the environment, resulting in better signal reception. The Active Steering algorithm continually samples and switches between radiation patterns in the sub-millisecond time-frame to optimize TV signal reception for the specific home installation. This allows for a more reliable TV channel reception anywhere in the home.

"Ethertronics' Active Steering Antenna System for OTA surpasses passive antenna techniques, delivering stronger signals that enable consumers to access additional television channels," said Vahid Manian, Chief Operating Officer with Ethertronics. "Our technology minimizes the ill effects of reflections in the different rooms of a house, such as people moving around the home, reducing the likelihood of channel degradation."

Ease of installation by opening up a wider variety of locations around the house for antenna placement

Improved performance provided by the beam steering function with four or more radiation patterns generated at each channel

Less susceptible to interference and less likelihood of channel degradation from people moving around the room, weather effects, etc.

Compact design compared with many off-the-shelf antennas. The 2D form factor allows for wall and window attachment.

Wi-Fi Active Steering system solutions enable beam steering from a wireless device by sampling and switching between the multiple radiation patterns, and optimally selecting the antenna radiation pattern that provides the best radio frequency (RF) link performance. This capability provides revolutionary improvements in range, data throughput for applications such as video streaming, interference reduction, robustness in multipath environments and connection reliability.

Ethertronics' Active Steering antenna system solution for OTA applications relies on the same technology developed for SISO, MIMO, and beam forming applications for smart access points and wireless cable/DSL gateways. The proprietary algorithm integrated into the EC482, combined with the EC614 can connect to any baseband on the market to control from one to eight antennas and optimize for the best scenario of coverage with fast switching capability. The Ethertronics algorithm can be tailored to benefit the aggregate throughput, and significantly improve one client or the least served client based on the preferences of the carrier or box manufacturer.

Ethertronics is demonstrating its 14" x 14" Wi-Fi Active Steering antenna system for wireless TV at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2017. To schedule a meeting please contact .

Ethertronics is a global leader and innovator in ultra-high performance smart antenna system solutions for wireless communications. Ethertronics Active Steering platform establish benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability across a range of applications, from mobile phones to Wi-Fi and the Internet of Things. Ethertronics has shipped over 1.7 billion antenna systems that are being used by leading wireless handset and device manufacturers worldwide. For more information, visit .

