Resolve to Make Your Lunchbox Healthier

(firmenpresse) - MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- (Family Features) It's the perfect time of year for families to get back on track and pledge to eat healthy lunches for the remainder of the school year.

Families that take the free Power Your Lunchbox Pledge can access nutritious and delicious ideas for lunch, after-school snacks and weekday family dinners, as well as coupons, tips and ideas for incorporating more fruits and vegetables into lunchboxes. The pledge website also features a collection of registered dietitian-approved recipes, including warm, hearty and healthy lunches like this Alphabet Vegetable Soup and kid-friendly, build-your-own lunchbox ideas like these tasty Wonton Taco Cups.

For teachers who want to incorporate the program into their classrooms, pledge resources such as nutrition-focused lesson plans, certificates for students and take-home materials for families are also available online. Teachers who take the pledge can win a $500 gift card for classroom supplies.

Taking the pledge not only signals a commitment to making healthier meal choices, it helps those in need. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 15, for every online pledge, companies supporting the Power Your Lunchbox Pledge will donate $1 to Feeding America programs that support families and children. For more information, visit .

Recipe courtesy of Produce for Kids

Total time: 45 minutes

In large pot over medium heat, heat oil.

Add carrots, kale, green beans, potato and onion. Cook 5 minutes, or until softened.

Add broth, tomatoes, salt, pepper and garlic powder. Bring to boil, reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, 20 minutes.

Stir in pasta and cook 10 minutes, or until cooked.

Recipe courtesy of Produce for Kids

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 8

Heat oven to 350 F. Spray 24-cup mini muffin pan with nonstick spray and set aside.

Heat large, nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add ground beef and cook 5-7 minutes, or until cooked through. Drain and return to pan. Add taco seasoning and mix well.

Add tomato, peppers, onion and cilantro to food processor and chop until fine (or finely chop by hand). Add to ground beef and mix well.

Line muffin pans with wonton wrappers, placing one in each cup. Add taco mixture and top with cheese. Bake 12-15 minutes, or until wontons start to brown on edges.

Meanwhile, toss avocados with lime juice. Top each taco cup with avocado.

