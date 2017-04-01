Nuvyyo Continues to Lead Innovation in Over-the-Air TV Technology With New Tablo Offerings

Android-Based Software DVR, 'Antenna Anywhere' Tuner Stick and Cloud DVR Storage Bring Tablo Experience to Even More Devices

Nuvyyo, the maker of the Tablo Over-the-Air (OTA) DVR (), today announced a slate of new hardware, software and services intended to bring Tablo's best-in-class OTA TV experience to even more platforms.

"Since 2013, Nuvyyo has been focused on making Tablo the defacto app for live TV on the widest variety of internet-connected screens," said Grant Hall, CEO at Nuvyyo, the makers of Tablo. "Today's announcements strengthen that commitment and provide consumers with even more choice in how they watch and record Over-the-Air HDTV."

For cord cutters who prefer an HDMI-connected DVR, Tablo DROID software brings the user-friendly Tablo interface to powerful Android TV-based streaming devices starting with the Nvidia Shield. By connecting a USB OTA tuner and an antenna to the Nvidia Shield and downloading the Tablo DROID DVR app, TV fans will be able to discover, watch and record live HDTV on their Android set-top-box without the need for Tablo hardware.

With Tablo DROID, recordings are saved to the Nvidia Shield's hard drive or to a separate USB-connected drive if additional storage is required. Tablo DROID will be compatible with Tablo TUNER, a new dual-tuner USB dongle or the Hauppauge WinTV-dualHD USB tuner stick.

The Tablo DROID app will be free to download from the Google Play store and will include a free 30-day trial of Tablo's guide data subscription. After the trial, users can continue to watch live TV and set manual recordings without a subscription or they can choose to enjoy a full 14 days of guide data and one-click recording functions for $3.99/month.

Nuvyyo plans to release Tablo DROID app to the Google Play store and make the Tablo TUNER stick available for purchase via the Tablo webstore in Q2 of 2017.

The Tablo LIVE 'antenna anywhere' stick is a single-tuner WiFi device that turns any OTA antenna into a smart antenna, enabling cord cutters to distribute OTA HDTV programming over their home network via WiFi. With Tablo LIVE, consumers can place their antenna anywhere in their home to ensure the best possible positioning for OTA reception and watch live HDTV programming via Tablo apps () on mobile devices and streaming set-top-boxes.

Apps for Tablo LIVE will have a user-friendly interface and allow consumers browse an on-screen 24 hour grid guide with episode and series details as well as launch live broadcast TV streams. Tablo LIVE apps will be free to download and no guide data subscription will be required.

The Tablo LIVE 'antenna anywhere' stick is expected to be available in Q2 2017 with an anticipated MSRP of $99 USD.

Currently in the proof-of-concept stage, Tablo CLOUD DVR storage is designed to be used with the Tablo LIVE 'antenna anywhere' stick to add online recording storage and DVR functionality. Tablo CLOUD will be subscription-based and offer a set number of hours of cloud DVR storage for a monthly fee. Pricing, plans and availability will be announced at launch.

All Tablo products and software innovations will be demonstrated in Las Vegas this evening from 6:00 to 10:30 p.m. at the Pepcom Digital Experience media event at the Mirage Events Center.

Nuvyyo, based in Ottawa, Canada, was founded in 2010 with the vision of mobilizing the home media experience for consumers in the U.S. and Canada. Building on its first mobile media streaming system, the company has launched Tablo, the Whole-Home OTA DVR system that combines the functionality of a DVR with the convenience and mobility of software apps for smartphones, tablets, computers, streaming set-top-boxes, and internet-connected gaming platforms, making it easy to discover, watch and record free over-the-air (OTA) HDTV anywhere, anytime, on any device. For more information, visit .

