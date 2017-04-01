SINGER(R) Unveils Its Most Tech-Savvy & Budget-Friendly Sewing Machine

(firmenpresse) - HAMILTON, BERMUDA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- SINGER®the leading sewing machine brand for more than 165 years, has launched the SINGER® Confidence 7640 sewing machine -- a new computerized sewing machine for sewers who demand innovative features at a reasonable price. Constructed with a heavy-duty metal frame, the new machine includes 200 built-in stitch options, eight buttonhole styles, and an extension table featuring 165 mm of work space for larger projects -- all for less than $200.

With and a selection of , sewers can learn the ins-and-outs of the new machine and start creating instantly, just in time for the winter months when indoor crafting is at its peak of popularity. The SINGER® Confidence 7640 sewing machine currently features free quick and easy projects to whip up, such as coffee cozies, wristlets, festive bunting and quilted eyeglass cases. By February 2017, a total of ten projects will be available for download, including ideas for Valentine's Day treat bags and ruffled pillows.

"Our new SINGER® Confidence 7640 sewing machine is built-to-last, and offers sewers the opportunity to take advantage of computerized innovations that allow them to easily create and personalize one-of-kind projects," said Ann Bragg, Vice President of North American Mass Sales for the SINGER® brand. "The very heart of the SINGER® machine legacy is using today's technology to make the sewing experience easy for everyone, regardless of skill level or budget. That's what this accessible machine is all about."

Learn how to operate your machine with free online classes - exclusively for the SINGER® Confidence 7640 sewing machine.

Personalize your project with 200 built-in stitches, including Alpha-Numeric patterns. Plus, with the Easy Touch Stitch Selection, use a push button to automate the ideal width and length for each selected stitch.

Achieve consistent results with eight easy-to-use buttonholes.

Sew at your own speed and start/stop with the push of a button.

Enjoy your durable, high-quality machine for years to come.

Save time by easily threading the eye of the needle and cutting the top and bobbin thread with a simple touch of a button.

Move the needle up or down and easily select the needle's stopping position for applique and more.

See your sewing area more clearly with a built-in LED light.

Expand your creativity with 10 different feet options, a 165 mm extension table, bobbins and more.

The SINGER® Confidence 7640 sewing machine is available at and select Walmart retailers for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of only $199.97. For more information, please visit .

Since 1851, SINGER® has been one of the leading brands of consumer and artisan sewing machines, and one of the world's most trusted and recognizable trademarks. The brand has a long history of sewing innovation, having produced, among other breakthroughs, the world's first portable machine, the first zig-zag machine and the first computer-controlled machine. By making simple, easy to use machines, SINGER® has provided the gateway to sewing for people around the world. From home décor and clothing construction to embroidery and quilting, SINGER® is dedicated to helping people express themselves through sewing. Visit for more information.

Comments on this PressRelease