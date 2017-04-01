OYO Fitness(R) Launches Portable Gym with NASA technology on Kickstarter

Kickstarter Campaign to Crowdfund the DoubleFlex(R) Black, Featuring SpiraFlex(R) Technology Used by NASA Astronauts on International Space Station

(firmenpresse) - KANSAS CITY, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- OYO Fitness® launched their Kickstarter campaign today for the new DoubleFlex® Black, a total-body portable gym that duplicate the benefits of free-weights. With a crowdfunding goal of $30,000, is offering backers an early bird special price of $107 for the DoubleFlex Black.

The DoubleFlex Black features patented SpiraFlex resistance technology first develop for NASA, and in their studies produced the same benefits as free-weights. SpiraFlex resistance is applied to both sides of muscle groups during DoubleFlex movements, developing a balanced body in less time. This is the first exercise device to use this patented "DoubleFlex" feature.

Over 75 total body exercises can be performed in the comfort of the home, office or on the go. The DoubleFlex weighs only 2 lbs., yet provides up to 20 lbs. of smooth linear resistance that feels like free-weight resistance, and it folds up to fit in a small bag or even a coat pocket.

The original DoubleFlex was launched in the 1st quarter of 2016 and is experiencing sales success with QVC, Amazon, Brookstone, Herrington's and many other retailers. Building upon this success, OYO has developed the as a professional grade version, manufactured from high strength polymers, and providing additional cable extension and resistance.

"The amazing advantage of the DoubleFlex Black is that it provides the same benefits as a rack of free-weights, in a lightweight portable gym people can use anywhere, and skip the crowded health club," says Nick Bolton, Director of Fitness at OYO.

NASA astronauts living in zero gravity were losing a significant amount of bone density and muscle mass during long duration space flights. It was mission critical for NASA to find a solution before the first crew arrived on the International Space Station. Paul Francis, OYO founder and inventor of the DoubleFlex and SpiraFlex technology, was at that time developing his first portable gym. After an exhaustive selection process, NASA selected Francis' SpiraFlex technology for the Space Station, and over 50 astronauts have kept in shape with this first Resistive Exercise Device in space.

Francis is no stranger to the fitness industry, as he has partnered in the past with some of the top fitness brands, and has also licensed SpiraFlex to Nautilus®, Inc. to power what many people consider the best home gym yet, the Bowflex® Revolution®.

OYO Fitness designs, develops and manufactures patented fitness products that include portable and home gyms. SpiraFlex resistance technology has also powered exercise devices for NASA and the Bowflex® Revolution® home under license to Nautilus Inc.

