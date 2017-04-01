Minister MacAulay Announces Appointment to the Canadian Dairy Commission

Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay announced today the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Hayes as Commissioner of the Canadian Dairy Commission (CDC). The appointment is for a three-year term effective January 3, 2017. Biographical notes are attached.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Hayes to the Canadian Dairy Commission. Jennifer's energy, talent and commitment to the Canadian dairy industry will be an asset to the Commission and her leadership and experience can serve as a model to young women considering a career in agriculture."

Jennifer Hayes is a dairy and beef farmer on Quebec's Gaspe Peninsula. She is the third generation to farm at PineCrest Farms in Shigawake, which she co-owns with her father and uncle. Her farm is the most eastern dairy farm on the mainland in Quebec. Ms. Hayes has extensive governance experience as an active member of the UPA (L'Union des Producteurs Agricoles) and its specialized dairy, beef and local syndicates.

Ms. Hayes holds an MBA from Concordia University and is actively engaged in rural development initiatives in her region. She has a particular interest in policies that strengthen the symbiotic relationship between rural communities and sustainable agriculture. Since 2012 she has acted as a Revitalization Agent at the MRC of Bonaventure, where she has accompanied rural municipalities in formalizing social and economic development plans, and elaborating essential community development projects. She is a skilled partnership broker incorporating partners from the private sector and multiple government agencies at the federal, provincial, regional and local levels.

Ms. Hayes has two young daughters, aged 8 and 5 who she hopes will one day take their place beside her on the family farm.

