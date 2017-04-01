Fitlife Foods Launches Home Delivery throughout Tampa Area

Healthy, made-from-scratch meals are now available for delivery weekly to residents in Clearwater, North Tampa, South Tampa, St. Petersburg and Wesley Chapel

(firmenpresse) - TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- , a lifestyle brand committed to creating fresh, all-natural meals that are nutritious, delicious and perfectly crafted from scratch, announces today the launch of its home delivery service. With more than 60 menu items, Fitlife Foods features options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks that are made from organic ingredients when necessary and locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible. Customers can visit the Fitlife Foods website to view the menu, plan meals and place orders that will be delivered right to their doorstep.

"So often, we see that customers want to lead a healthier lifestyle and eat better, but schedules get in the way of being able to cook at home," said David Osterweil, founder of Fitlife Foods. "Instead of defaulting to paying high prices for delivery options with minimal nutritional value or waiting in line for a quick bite, people can have a week's worth of meals delivered to their homes. We're also making it easier to stick to those resolutions and make over your entire lifestyle, not just your diet. Whether your goal is to feel more energized, lose weight or train for your first 5K, we've got you covered."

Menu items range in price from $4 - $12 and feature gluten-free, vegetarian and low-carb options, with nutritional information printed right on the label. Orders are available in quantities of eight - 12 or 20 - 24 and delivered Mondays and Thursdays (plus additional days beginning in late January), arriving directly to customers' doorsteps. In an effort to minimize waste, meals arrive in reusable and recyclable plastic containers that can be collected and brought back to Fitlife Foods for a credit towards future meals.

Fitlife Foods' meals have a shelf life of 5-6 days and contain no preservatives or additives. "Our food is never frozen, so when customers open their doors, they will actually find an insulated cooler bag with ice packs with their meals for the week," explained Osterweil. "No fuss, no doorbells, and no need to be home. Simply uncover, microwave and enjoy. When you're ready for your next delivery, just place the cooler bag and ice packs outside the night before. It will be replaced with a new bag containing made-from-scratch, jaw-dropping, fresh food and cold ice packs."

Fitlife Foods also offers Project U, complimentary customized one-on-one health and wellness coaching. Fitlife Wellness Coaches work with clients to develop a wellness program and meal schedule built around individual lifestyles.

In addition to home delivery, customers also have the option of picking up meals in-store. Fitlife Foods has nine locations throughout the Tampa area, with additional locations in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. Delivery is available in Clearwater, North Tampa, South Tampa, St. Petersburg and Wesley Chapel.

To learn more about Fitlife Food and its home delivery service, please visit and follow the brand on , and .

Fitlife is committed to creating fresh, all-natural meals that are nutritious, delicious and perfectly crafted from scratch. Using 39 original sauces and 13 different spice blends to kick taste buds into high gear, there are more than 60 menu items to satisfy every craving. Fitlife features options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks that are made from organic and locally-sourced ingredients whenever possible.

