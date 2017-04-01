       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
REMINDER: MEDIA ALERT - December 2016 ADP National Employment Report(R), ADP Small Business Report(R) and ADP National Franchise Report(R) to be Released on THURSDAY, January 5, 2017

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 --

ADP® will release the December 2016 findings of the ADP National Employment Report, ADP Small Business Report and ADP National Franchise Report on

Due to the important contribution that small businesses make to economic growth, ADP issues the ADP Small Business Report independently of the ADP National Employment Report. The ADP Small Business Report offers detailed private sector employment data that are specific to businesses with 49 or fewer employees.

Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report and ADP Small Business Report are derived from ADP payroll data representing 411,000 U.S. clients and nearly 24 million workers, and are published by the ® in collaboration with Moody's Analytics.

The ADP National Franchise Report measures monthly changes in franchise employment. The matched sample used to develop the ADP National Franchise Report is derived from ADP payroll data, which represents 15,000 franchisors and franchisees employing nearly one million U.S. workers.

Following the release of the ADP National Employment Report, Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi will provide context on the employment data and answer questions from media during a conference call.

Journalists are invited to access the call by dialing: 1-800-675-6207
NOTE: This is an operator-assisted conference call dial-in number and there is no passcode required.

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit .

The ADP logo, ADP, ADP National Employment Report, ADP Small Business Report, ADP National Franchise Report and ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource. is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2016 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

Michael Schneider


ADP, LLC

973-868-1000



More information:
http://www.adpemploymentreport.com/



