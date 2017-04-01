Katie Linendoll Brings her Behind-the-Scenes Tech Review Sessions to Facebook Live With "Katie Show LIVE"

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Emmy Award-winning tech expert, Katie Linendoll, is launching her tech gadget reviews on Facebook Live at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week on "Katie Show LIVE."

Linendoll is known for producing first-look technology stories and showcasing the latest tech gear in exclusive gadget roundups for nationally syndicated shows like, "Today," "The View," "FOX & Friends," "FOX Tech Take," "The Weather Channel's AMHQ," and "HLN Weekend Express," to name just a few. What viewers don't usually see is the rigorous review and testing process that Linendoll puts the tech gadgets through before they make the cut on to one of her segments.

"The number of requests that I receive daily from companies and entrepreneurs to have me review their products, is exciting but overwhelming at times," admits Linendoll. "I don't think people realize how much work goes on behind the scenes to review these gadgets. At the same time, I'd love to be more accessible to both tech enthusiasts and entrepreneurs alike, so I'm taking my review sessions online to Facebook Live so consumers can participate in the review process and give me their feedback in real time."

Linendoll's tech podcast "Katie (dot) Show" () successfully launched last spring on Apple's iTunes and quickly became one of the highest ranking technology shows in the world earning several featured status spots. Her podcast is a more in-depth look at some of her recent projects, such as when she recently moderated an event for Apple and interviewed Nintendo legend, Shigeru Miyamoto, who created and developed "Super Mario," traveled to Iceland to interview Hordur Arnarson, CEO of Landsvirkjun, the company pioneering Iceland's electricity via geothermal energy and the insider interview she had with Matt Lauer from NBC's "Today" show that was ultimately featured on Apple iTunes.

"The podcast has been a great opportunity for me to dive deeper into the technology stories that I usually have only 3-5 minutes to review or discuss on a television segment," said Linendoll. "Katie Show LIVE on Facebook Live will give audiences a front row seat into the daily life of my business, which is testing all the tech that I'm pitched on daily basis. Facebook has a powerful platform with its live feature and it's the perfect place to showcase a side of my business that the public rarely gets to see."

Linendoll is constantly advising audiences to leverage technology in a way that can make their daily lives easier, and says this new endeavor with "Katie Show LIVE" on Facebook Live is her way of taking her own advice.

"I've consulted with so many businesses and recommended that they strike on this platform while it's hot, and then I realized that I should be doing the same," said Linendoll. "Using Facebook Live, I'll be going live with review sessions, anytime, anywhere and allowing my audience the opportunity to share their input and ask questions instantly. This kind of instant feedback for companies and entrepreneurs is extremely valuable, and using this live technology is right up my alley."

Companies and entrepreneurs can submit their tech gadgets for review at by direct messaging Linendoll on her page. Linendoll will launch her "Katie Show LIVE" tech review at CES in Las Vegas, Jan. 5-8. Audiences who have liked Linendoll's Facebook page will receive her Facebook LIVE alerts and can then watch and give instant feedback, asking Linendoll questions as she reviews gadgets in real time.

Katie Linendoll is an Emmy Award-winning TV personality, writer, tech expert and global tech consultant. Known for her first-look technology stories and gadget roundups, Linendoll is one of the most in-demand tech personalities in the country. Linendoll is the former host of "All Access Weekly" on Spike TV and A&E's "We Mean Business." She has also written for ESPN the Magazine, ESPN.com, PopSugar Tech, Shape Magazine, Today.com, CBS.com, Huffington Post, Popular Science and other national publications. As a techie since childhood she earned her networking certificates before graduating high school. Linendoll then went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in information technology new media from Rochester Institute of Technology before launching her professional career with ESPN. At age 22, she won her first Emmy Award for her work on "SportsCenter." Like Katie Linendoll at , subscribe to "Katie (dot) Show" at and follow on Twitter at (at)KatieLinendoll.

