ICOP Technology extends EBOX BOX-PC series

Compact Mini-PCs now available with DM&P Vortex86DX3 processor and LTE, CAN, LPT and CF option

(PresseBox) - Taipei-Taiwan / Frankfurt-Germany,

ICOP Technology ? a DM&P Group company ? has now extended its EBOX Box-PC series ? with 40 further system configurations. New interfaces include variants with 4G LTE, CAN Bus support and CF card slot as well as a classic printer interface (LPT). Additionally the highly successful systems ? which to date were exclusively available with DM&P Vortex86DX2 processors ? can now be purchased with higher performance DM&P Vortex86DX3 processor.

The ICOP Technology portfolio of extremely compact systems (115 x 115 x 35 mm (w x d x h) with various interface options has now been extended from 88 to 128 variants and each can be fitted with different processor. This amounts to an impressive total of 256 EBOX Box-PCs. Due to the huge number of possible variants these industrial-grade Mini-PCs offer, a fitting solution can be found for nearly every OEM and system integrator requirement off the shelf. As an option, customer-specific variants can be assembled even from a lot size of just one unit ? a service unrivalled in the embedded Box-PC system market.

An overview of application fields

Thanks to the LTE interface, the systems now offer all the options for IoT connection and remote management functions. Target applications of the systems are to be found anywhere where IoT connected control computers and IoT gateways based on highly cost-efficient x86 technology are required. In the infotainment and digital signage market application fields e.g. in trains, buses, airports and hotels. In the HMI segment, applications can be found in airplanes, vehicle cockpits or in GUIs for professional fitness devices or pick & place displays in logistics environments. Vending machines, jukeboxes and gaming machines are further examples. In the retail segment they are used in card readers, cash systems or self-service terminals. Further application areas are home automation as well as a wide range of access control systems. Last but not least, the vast range of applications in the industrial field and medical applications are just another branches in which the systems are be used.



The extensive range of interfaces, including numerous legacy I/Os, for example LPT or serial RS-232, RS-485 configurations make the systems ideal for connecting existing equipment to new IoT applications. This ensures that OEMs and companies can further secure their investments.

The features in Detail

The fanless EBOX-333x/ 336x Box-PC series can be obtained with two different DM&P Vortex86 processors: the ultra-low power Vortex86DX2 SoC processor with 933 MHz and the more powerful Vortex86DX3 SoC processor with 1.0 GHz. All variants support 1 or 2 GB DDR2 or DDR3 RAM as well as PXE diskless boot. Standard interface options are built in majority on different amounts of serial RS-232, RS-485, 4G LTE and CANbus interfaces as well as one or two LAN ports for the network. Besides these design choices, all systems offer 3x USB, optional WiFi dongle support, SATA, SD and SDHC support. The cross bar switch of the Vortex86DX2 SoC processor offers additional options including OEM motion control implementations. The EBOX-333x/ 336x box PC series is fully compatible with the desktop series of Microsoft Windows and Linux, and supports the Microsoft Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Microsoft Windows Embedded Compact 7 series.

Further details on the new Box-PC series are available at:

http://www.compactpc.com.tw/



ICOP Technology, a member of DM&P Group, was started in 1989 as an industrial controller design house and manufacturer. Influenced by the explosive growth of the industrial computer demand in early 1990, ICOP adopted x86 SoC (System-on-Chip) technology and built their reputation on offering solid embedded SBC (Single Board Computer) for the applications where small footprint, low power consumption, wide temperature range and product longevity are critical. With more than 25 years of experience, today ICOP offers an extensive range of standard SBCs, Panel PCs, Box PCs, robotic solutions and individually developed and manufactured customer-specific products as part of its ODM/OEM services. The company has manufacturing facilities in Taiwan and China and branch offices in major cities around the globe.





Comments on this PressRelease