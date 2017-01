Alabama Graphite Corp. Appoints Randy A. Moore, former President of leading U.S. Department of Defense Battery Manufacturer EaglePicher Technologies, as Strategic Advisor



(firmenpresse) -

Alabama Graphite Corp. Appoints Randy A. Moore, former President of leading U.S. Department of Defense Battery Manufacturer EaglePicher Technologies, as Strategic Advisor



The Energy Graphite CompanyTM

Sourced and Manufactured in the United States of America



TORONTO, CANADA - (January 3, 2017) - Alabama Graphite Corp. (AGC or the Company) (TSX-V:CSPG) (OTCQX:CSPGF) (FRANKFURT:1AG - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,36485,Mines_and_Money_London_2016/?v=297157) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Randy A. Moore as Strategic Advisor to the Company.



Mr. Moore is the former President of U.S. Department of Defense multi-chemistry battery manufacturer, EaglePicher Technologies, LLC. EaglePicher is the leading producer of high-reliability batteries and energetic devices for the defense, aerospace and commercial industries, and provides significant experience and broad capability in battery electrochemistry. Mr. Moore led EaglePicher for nearly eight years, until the end of 2015, overseeing significant growth and was directly responsible for EaglePichers 100,000-square foot Lithium Ion Center of Excellence manufacturing facility in Joplin, Missouri. Mr. Moore is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of U.S.-based ZAF Energy Systems, Inc., a company that develops and commercializes state-of-the-art, next-generation battery technologies, and is a founding member, former Chairman, and current member of the Board of Directors of National Association of Advanced Technology Batteries International (NAATBatt International), a U.S.-based, not-for-profit trade association commercializing advanced electrochemical energy-storage technology for emerging, high-tech applications.



Mr. Moore brings more than 35 years of senior operational, defense and international experience to Alabama Graphite Corp. Prior to EaglePicher, Mr. Moore served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Kollsman, Inc., an operating unit of Elbit Systems that develops advanced avionics and electro-optic instruments and systems for aerospace, defense and medical applications. He also spent five years at Kaman Corporation where he ran a new strategic business unit providing aerospace structures for civilian OEMs and top DoD contractors and directly to DoD components. Mr. Moore also served in management and operations positions at Westinghouse, E-Systems/Raytheon and Lucent Technologies, where he oversaw numerous programs related to DoD programs in electromagnetics, energy storage, radio frequency and acoustic sensors, and communications.





A retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Air Force, Mr. Moore spent a combined 27 years in the active and reserve Air Force where he served in various capacities, including contracting officer in the Office of Scientific Research and as a special agent in a counterintelligence capacity for the Office of Special Investigations. Mr. Moore completed his undergraduate degree in Marketing and Management at Texas Lutheran University and received his MBA from Southern Illinois University.



Donald Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director, of AGC stated, Id like to extend a very warm welcome to my fellow NAATBatt director Randy Moore. There is no one who understands the nuances of the U.S. DoD battery landscape as well as Randy. His vast experience and expertise will undoubtedly prove invaluable to AGC as we move forward with our DoD First business strategy of marketing our American sourced and manufactured Coated Spherical Purified Graphite (CSPG) - trademarked as ULTRACSPG - for lithium-ion batteries to United States Department of Defense lithium-ion battery manufacturers and contractors. I cannot underscore the significance of Randys appointment as AGCs Strategic Advisor.



On behalf of the Board of Directors of

ALABAMA GRAPHITE CORP.

Donald K. D. Baxter, P.Eng.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director





About Alabama Graphite Corp.

Alabama Graphite Corp. is a Canadian-based flake graphite exploration and development company as well as an aspiring battery materials production and technology company. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Alabama Graphite Company Inc. (a company registered in the state of Alabama). With an advancing flake graphite project in the United States of America, Alabama Graphite Corp intends to become a reliable, long-term U.S. supplier of specialty high-purity graphite products. A highly experienced team leads the Company with more than 100 years of combined graphite mining, graphite processing, specialty graphite products and applications, and graphite sales experience. Alabama Graphite Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of its flagship Coosa Graphite Project in Coosa County, Alabama, and its Bama Mine Project in Chilton County, Alabama as well the research and development of its proprietary manufacturing and technological processing process of battery materials.



Alabama Graphite Corp. holds a 100% interest in the mineral rights for these two U.S.-based graphite projects, which are both located on private land. The two projects encompass more than 43,000 acres and are located in a geopolitically stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction with significant historical production of crystalline flake graphite in the flake graphite belt of central Alabama, also known as the Alabama Graphite Belt (source: U.S. Bureau of Mines). A significant portion of the Alabama deposits are characterized by graphite-bearing material that is oxidized and has been weathered into extremely soft rock. Both projects have infrastructure in place, are within close proximity to major highways, rail, power and water, and are approximately three hours (by truck or train) to the Port of Mobile, the Alabama Port Authority's deep-seawater port and the ninth largest port by tonnage in the United States (source: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/USACE). The state of Alabama's hospitable climate allows for year-round mining operations and the world's largest marble quarry (which operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year in Sylacauga, Alabama), is located within a 30-minute drive of the Coosa Graphite Project.



On November 30, 2015, Alabama Graphite Corp. announced the results of PEA for the Coosa Graphite Project, indicating a potentially low-cost project with potential positive economics. Please refer to the Companys technical report titled Alabama Graphite Corp. Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on the Coosa graphite Project, Alabama, USA dated November 27, 2015, prepared by independent engineering firms AGP Mining Consultants Inc. and Metal Mining Consultants Inc., and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.





Note: a preliminary economic assessment is preliminary in nature, it includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment will be realized.



* Inferred Mineral Resources represent material that is considered too speculative to be included in economic evaluations. Additional trenching and/or drilling will be required to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no guarantee that all or any part of the Mineral Resource will be converted into a Mineral Reserve.



Alabama Graphite Corp. is a proud member of NAATBatt International, a U.S.-based, not-for-profit trade association commercializing advanced electrochemical energy-storage technology for emerging, high-tech applications.



For further information and updates on the Company or to sign up for Alabama Graphite Corp. News, please visit www.alabamagraphite.com or follow, like and subscribe to us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (forward-looking statements), which may include, without limitation, statements with respect to any potential relationships between the Company and any end users and/or the DoD. The forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management and reflect Alabama Graphite Corp.s current expectations. When used in this press release, the words estimate, project, belief, anticipate, intend, expect, plan, predict, may or should and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current view of Alabama Graphite Corp. with respect to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements.



By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things, the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of graphite; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Forward-looking statements are also based on a number of assumptions, including that contracted parties provide goods and/or services on the agreed timeframes, that equipment necessary for exploration is available as scheduled and does not incur unforeseen breakdowns, that no labor shortages or delays are incurred, that plant and equipment function as specified, that no unusual geological or technical problems occur, and that laboratory and other related services are available and perform as contracted. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and Alabama Graphite Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements (unless required by law) if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Alabama Graphite Corp. cautions that the foregoing list of material factors and assumptions are not exhaustive. When relying on Alabama Graphite Corp. forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and assumptions and other uncertainties and potential events.



Alabama Graphite Corp. has also assumed that the material factors and assumptions will not cause any forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors and assumptions is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



CONTACT INFORMATION-

Ann-Marie M. Pamplin

Vice President, Investor Relations

Alabama Graphite Corp.

First Canadian Place

100 King Street West

Suite 5700

Toronto, Ontario M5X 1C7

CANADA

+1 (416) 309-8641

apamplin(at)alabamagraphite.com

www.alabamagraphite.com



In Europe:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch

Website | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube







PressRelease by

Alabama Graphite Corp.

Company information / Profile:Requests:

Alabama Graphite Corp. ist ein Graphitexplorations- und -erschließungsunternehmen.





Date: 01/04/2017 - 17:03

Language: English

News-ID 515826

Character count: 12572

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Alabama Graphite Corp.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 48



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease