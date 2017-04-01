       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
IGM Financial Inc. Announces December 2016 Mutual Fund Sales and Total Assets Under Management

(firmenpresse) - WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total mutual fund net new money in December of $112.6 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $141.8 billion at December 31, 2016, compared with $140.1 billion at November 30, 2016 and $133.7 billion at December 31, 2015. Mutual fund assets under management were $137.1 billion at December 31, 2016, compared with $135.4 billion at November 30, 2016 and $127.5 billion at December 31, 2015. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

Preliminary average mutual fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $140 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group's network of Consultants located across Canada, Mackenzie Financial Corporation's network of third-party financial advisors and Investment Planning Counsel's network of financial planners dedicated to serving the needs of their clients.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.

Contacts:
Media Relations:
Ron Arnst
204-956-3364


Investor Relations:
Paul Hancock
204-956-8103



More information:
http://www.igmfinancial.com/english/



IGM Financial Inc.
WINNIPEG, MANITOBA


