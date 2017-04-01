T-Mobile and Ericsson first in North America to demonstrate nearly 1 Gbps LTE over-the-air on commercially available network equipment and software

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Demo conducted in T-Mobile's Bellevue lab using commercially available LTE

network equipment and software from Ericsson

* The demo combined advanced 3CC Carrier Aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM

functionality on the downlink

* Together these latest and most advanced technologies improve network

capacity and user experience, bringing the peak speeds of LTE to gigabit

range ahead of 5G deployments















T-Mobile and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have reached near gigabit speeds in an

over-the-air demonstration of LTE. The demo achieved peaks of 979 Mbps, with

stable throughputs well above 900 Mbps.



The demo took place in T-Mobile's lab in Bellevue, Washington. The configuration

used only 60 MHz of total carrier bandwidth, taking advantage of the latest

advances in LTE that combine 3CC Carrier Aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM

functionality on the downlink.



Neville Ray, T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer, says: "Reaching near Gigabit

speeds on LTE shows how much more capability that LTE offers, and T-Mobile will

be first in the US to launch Gigabit LTE to customers. Ericsson's equipment and

software helps maximize spectrum efficiency today and as more frequencies are

deployed in the future."



Ericsson's strong design and solution capabilities enable T-Mobile to deploy the

most advanced LTE networks for its subscribers as it lays the groundwork for 5G.



Arun Bansal, Head of Business Unit Network Products, says: "The record-breaking

speeds achieved in our recent demo show the importance of LTE as an investment

and its robustness as a technology. LTE will offer T-Mobile and its customers an

enhanced user experience on its road to 5G."



Ericsson is present today in all high-traffic LTE markets including US, Japan,

and South Korea, and is ranked first for handling the most global LTE traffic.



In addition, forty percent of the world's total mobile traffic is carried over

Ericsson networks. More than 270 LTE RAN and Evolved Packet Core networks have

been delivered by Ericsson worldwide, of which 200 are live commercially.







NOTES TO EDITORS



For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit

www.ericsson.com/press



Ericsson is the driving force behind the Networked Society - a world leader in

communications technology and services. Our long-term relationships with every

major telecom operator in the world allow people, business and society to

fulfill their potential and create a more sustainable future.



Our services, software and infrastructure - especially in mobility, broadband

and the cloud - are enabling the telecom industry and other sectors to do better

business, increase efficiency, improve the user experience and capture new

opportunities.



With approximately 115,000 professionals and customers in 180 countries, we

combine global scale with technology and services leadership. We support

networks that connect more than 2.5 billion subscribers. Forty percent of the

world's mobile traffic is carried over Ericsson networks. And our investments in

research and development ensure that our solutions - and our customers - stay in

front.



Founded in 1876, Ericsson has its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Net sales

in 2015 were SEK 246.9 billion (USD 29.4 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ

OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York.



www.ericsson.com

www.ericsson.com/news

www.twitter.com/ericssonpress

www.facebook.com/ericsson

www.youtube.com/ericsson



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT



Ericsson Corporate Communications

Phone: +46 10 719 69 92

E-mail: media.relations(at)ericsson.com



Ericsson Investor Relations

Phone: +46 10 719 00 00

E-mail: investor.relations(at)ericsson.com





1 Gbps LTE demo with T-Mobile:

http://hugin.info/1061/R/2068787/776970.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ericsson via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ericsson.com



PressRelease by

Ericsson

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 18:30

Language: English

News-ID 515834

Character count: 4726

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ericsson

Stadt: STOCKHOLM





Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease