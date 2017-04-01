inTEST to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2017

(firmenpresse) - MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- inTEST Corporation (NYSE MKT: INTT), an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of temperature management products and semiconductor automatic test equipment (ATE) interface solutions, today announced that the Company's management will be participating in the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY from January 10-12, 2017. inTEST is scheduled to present on Thursday January 12, 2017 at 2:10 PM EST. Management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with management should contact their Needham & Co. representative. The presentation materials utilized during the conferences will be made accessible on the investor page of the inTEST Corporation website at .

inTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of temperature management products and ATE interface solutions, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers. The Company's high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. The Company's products are also sold into the automotive, consumer electronics, defense/aerospace, energy and telecommunications industries. Specific products include temperature management systems, manipulator and docking hardware products and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with its customers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. For more information visit .

