(firmenpresse) - Carl Data Partners with Microsoft on Machine Learning Case Study



Carl Data scientists co-publish with Microsoft about FlowWorks sensor anomaly detection.



January 04, 2017 -Vancouver, British Columbia - Carl Data Solutions Inc. (CSE:CRL, CSE:CRL.CN, FSE:7C5, OTC:CDTAF) (Carl or the Company), a developer of Big-Data-as-a-Service (BDaaS)-based solutions for data integration, business intelligence, and the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) applications, is pleased to announce that their data scientists have co-published a case study with software and business partner Microsoft. Regulating Sensor Error in Wastewater Management Systems with Machine Learning, discusses water sensor anomaly detection through the Companys FlowWorks application. The detection of sensor error is a primary concern as more industries depend on their IIoT for business intelligence, and can save an enterprise thousands of dollars on a monthly basis.



As the field of IIoT matures from data aggregation to predictive intelligence, it becomes increasingly critical to be able to detect sensor errors. Previously, consulting engineers had to manually sift through all the sensor data and modify values believed to be caused by sensor error. Microsoft partnered with the Company to help investigate how to build an anomaly detection model to save water and wastewater management companies money by reducing their operational spending on staff. This case study is important for highlighting machine learning applications in wastewater management, and its many applications across all IIoT verticals that rely on processing sensor data. At Hackfest, a Microsoft programming event in Redmond WA, three successful models were built for the FlowWorks application.



Piotr Stepinski, Carls CTO and one of the co-authors of the case study commented, Carls data science team enjoyed sharing their expertise with the Microsoft developers at Hackfest. This case study proves the power of FlowWorks for helping monitor waste water and water infrastructure to reduce inaccurate sensor reading error allowing municipalities and utilities to save money.





Greg Johnston, Carls CEO added, We are very proud to be in a position co-publish a case study with Microsoft. Our team continues to develop and offer the most innovative solutions in this area. We are confident that this will help the company increase our client base and introduce our applications into new verticals.



Find Regulating Sensor Error in Wastewater Management Systems with Machine Learning blog post here: https://www.microsoft.com/developerblog/real-life-code/2016/12/15/Carl-Data.html



Comments on this PressRelease