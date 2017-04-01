Garmin Striker 4 GPS Fish Finder Named #1 on Fish Finder Tech's Top List

fish finder review website company, Fish Finder Tech, announced its Top 5 List of Fish Finders based on extensive reviews and research.

(firmenpresse) - Strict qualifications were required for high placement on the Top Fish Finders List. Fish Finder Tech evaluated multiple criteria in order to narrow the field to the best 5 for anglers and fishermen. The full list of items along with the selection criteria can be found on the company website http://www.fishfindertech.com/. A buyer's guide can also be found at http://www.fishfindertech.com/buyers-guide/.



Among the highest ranked are:



#1 Garmin Striker 4 GPS Fish Finder ÂÂ The Garmin Striker 4 is fish finder GPS that won't strain the budget but offers great features. This unit comes with CHIRP sonar technology that works with dual frequencies. It uses a 77/200 kHz transducer, but the control unit works with a 50/200 kHz transducer as well.



#2 Deeper Smart Fish ÂÂ With a modest price tag, the Elite 3X fish finder has a lot going on. This unit made by renowned producer Lowrance. It has an 83/200 kHz transducer and a few nice features which got it into the top 5.



#3 Lowrance Elite 3x Fish Finder ÂÂ For people who need a powerful unit, and don't mind spending a little extra, there's the Helix 7 DI GPS fish finder. This product is one of Humminbird's more powerful models aimed at amateurs and pros alike. It comes equipped with an impressive 7-inch color display and LED backlight. This combination helps show images of impressive quality.



When discussing the reasons for creating the list, Jeremiah Aquino, contributor at [Fish Finder Tech](http://www.fishfindertech.com/) said,



"After researching every fish finder on the market and reading in depth reviews as well as testing most of them this is the top 5 that we could come up with."



Anglers and fishermen looking for the most up-to-date rankings for Fish Finders can view the list at http://www.fishfindertech.com/. Companies who would like to be considered for the next list may contact Fish Finder Tech via their website, fishfindertech.com.





More information:

http://www.fishfindertech.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Fish Finder Tech

http://www.fishfindertech.com/

PressRelease by

Fish Finder Tech

Requests:

+1

Date: 01/04/2017 - 21:00

Language: English

News-ID 515839

Character count: 2150

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Fish Finder Tech

Ansprechpartner: Jeremiah Aquino

Stadt: Hartford



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 04/01/2017



Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease