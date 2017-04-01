Sector 5 is Celebrating and Attending the 50th Annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas

The Sector 5 Team Includes Previous CES Award Winners, Focused on Chrome OS Technologies like Chromebooks and bringing a wireless charging solution for carts, wireless pads and the top of desks

(firmenpresse) - ALEXANDRIA, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV) announces that their award winning team will attend the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week to network and partner with other industry leaders to develop and promote Sector 5's new products.

Among his many other accomplishments, Sector 5 President, Peter Mortenson, previously won the CES innovations Award. He presented NevoSL at the Microsoft booth at CES 2005 which won the CES innovations award that year.

Roger McKeague, CEO, stated, "Sector 5 has some incredible opportunities to bring new technology into schools, businesses and to end users. Sector 5 is focused on our two Google approved Chromebooks, E1 and E2 and now our wireless charging solution. Sector 5 has assembled a top notch team and joined with strategic partners for developing new products and solutions."

Sector 5, Inc. (OTCQB: SFIV), is a Proud American Corporation that sells, manufactures and develops new innovative consumer electronics under Sector 5® and other brands. The Company markets its partnership with Google approved Chromebooks to educational organizations, other B2B and B2C sales channels, with retail sales on Amazon. It is in development of several new products to serve the educational, business and retail markets.

Follow the company on and and find further information at .

Certain statements made in this release are "forward-looking statements" regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business and financial decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this website will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein particularly in view of the current early stage of our operations and lack of sufficient financing, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a statement by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and other filings we make with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by federal securities law.

