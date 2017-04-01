Form 8.3 - Fyffes plc

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2007 (AS AMENDED)

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

(ii) Exercising

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) No

Contacts:

John O. Mulligan

204-956-8653





More information:

http://www.investorsgroup.com



PressRelease by

Investors Group

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/04/2017 - 20:07

Language: English

News-ID 515843

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Investors Group

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 35



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease