       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Duane Parnham Announces Investment in Broadway Gold Mining

ID: 515847
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- Mr. Duane Parnham announces that in a series of transactions dating from October 17, 2016 to January 4, 2017 he acquired ownership of 1,976,167 common shares of Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. ("Broadway") at an average price of $0.11 per share.

The 1,976,167 shares represent 5.95% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Broadway on a non-diluted basis. As of the date hereof, Mr. Parnham owns and controls 1,976,167 common shares, 500,000 stock options and 1,741,667 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of Broadway, representing approximately 11.9% on a fully-diluted basis.

Mr. Parnham, the current Chairman of Broadway, has acquired the shares for investment purposes and takes a long-term view of the investment. He may acquire additional shares either on the open market or through private placements or sell the shares either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of investment plans and/or other relevant factors.

Broadway is located at 595 Howe St Suite 507, Vancouver, BC V6C 2T5. A copy of Mr. Parnham's early warning report will appear with Broadway's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Duane Parnham
289 837 1166



Keywords (optional):

duane-parnham,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/04/2017 - 20:46
Language: English
News-ID 515847
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Duane Parnham
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 21

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.214
Registriert Heute: 23
Registriert Gestern: 14
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 228


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z